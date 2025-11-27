Government Prioritizing Food Sovereignty and Value Addition — Vice President Tells Ghanaians in Angola

Ghana’s Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has reiterated government’s commitment to food sovereignty, value addition in natural resources, and inclusive national development during a meeting with the Ghanaian community in Luanda, Angola.

The Vice President engaged the community shortly after the AU–EU Summit, accompanied by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo. They were hosted by Ghana’s Ambassador, H.E. Mavis Esi Kusorgbor.

Delivering President John Mahama’s greetings, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasized Ghana’s renewed development agenda, which focuses on lifting marginalized populations and improving access to basics such as food, water, shelter, and economic opportunity. She said government is reviewing past strategies and adopting new approaches aimed at making Ghana self-sufficient in food production.

She highlighted the country’s natural advantage in the tropics and stressed that bold measures are being taken to boost agricultural productivity and reduce dependence on imports. The Vice President also reaffirmed government’s plan to add value to natural resources to create jobs and retain wealth within the country.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further commended the Ghanaian community in Angola for upholding a positive reputation, citing the Ambassador’s report of zero incidents of wrongdoing. She encouraged all Ghanaians in the country to register with the Embassy.

Concluding her address, she underscored government’s belief in participatory governance. “We are building a government that works with the people, not just for the people,” she said, calling for unity and collective effort in advancing national progress.