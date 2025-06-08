Government Prioritizes TVET as Essential for Ghana’s Development Goals

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Apaak has declared Ghana’s development aspirations unattainable without significant investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Backing the government’s intensified focus, Dr. Apaak emphasized the end of historical stigmatization associated with vocational paths, stating, “We can’t meet our developmental aspirations without investing and mainstreaming TVET. The days when students who opted for TVET were stigmatised and wrongly considered unintelligent are over.”

Dr. Apaak’s position, conveyed via social media, aligns with former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent call for TVET transformation. At the presentation of Ghana’s National Education Forum Final Report, Mahama outlined concrete plans: “We must elevate TVET. For too long, it has been treated as a second-tier option. That must end.” He pledged to establish modern, industry-aligned institutions nationwide, targeting sectors including agro-processing, green energy, manufacturing, construction, and digital services.

The policy shift centers on dismantling barriers between training and economic participation. Mahama emphasized “forging strong partnerships with industry” to ensure graduates secure employment or entrepreneurial opportunities, positioning TVET as a catalyst for workforce readiness and national growth. This reframing responds to Ghana’s need for practical skills to drive emerging industries and reduce youth unemployment.