Government Positions Volta Region as Economic Reset Centerpiece

The Volta Region occupies a central position in President John Dramani Mahama’s economic transformation blueprint, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah declared Friday at the Volta Economic Forum, outlining ambitious plans to leverage the area’s natural resources and strategic location for national growth.

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo delivered Debrah’s address at the maiden forum held at Reddington Beach Resort in Keta, describing the Volta Economic Corridor as a land of natural wealth and power that will serve as a logistics and production backbone to accelerate north-south integration and establish Ghana as a regional trade hub.

The corridor, spanning more than two million hectares, is expected to anchor the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy, with development plans already completed in July 2025 for the Volta River Basin to guide establishment of industrial parks, economic enclaves, and inland water transport systems.

Bampoe Addo outlined government vision for transforming Lake Volta and surrounding areas into a multimodal corridor linking production zones to ports and regional markets. The infrastructure development represents more than regional policy rhetoric, according to officials who point to concrete partnership agreements and international backing as evidence of genuine commitment.

The African Development Bank signed a landmark Letter of Intent with Ghana in July 2025 to support development of the Volta Economic Corridor, with the agreement setting the stage for repositioning Lake Volta as a multimodal transport spine for agricultural and industrial expansion. Under this arrangement, the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund will establish three Special Purpose Vehicles to drive investment across critical sectors.

The 24-Hour Economy Plus concept has drawn international attention, featuring prominently at the Africa-Singapore Business Forum in August 2025, where President Mahama outlined how extended-hour operations can boost exports and job creation. The United Kingdom’s Jobs and Economic Transformation Programme has aligned its support to Ghana’s 24-hour policy pillar, suggesting international partners view the initiative as credible rather than merely political messaging.

The forum forms part of broader government strategy to transform the Volta Basin into a strategic economic growth corridor. President Mahama has made the 24-hour economy a centerpiece of his administration’s economic policy, arguing that Ghana must maximize utilization of existing infrastructure and resources by extending operating hours across key sectors.

Critics have questioned whether the concept represents genuine structural transformation or merely rebrands existing shift work. Supporters counter that it signals a comprehensive approach to boosting productivity, improving export competitiveness, and attracting private investment through strategic public-private partnerships.

The Volta Region’s strategic coastal location, skilled workforce, and expanding infrastructure base position it as a prime destination for investment and industrial growth, according to government officials and business stakeholders. The area’s natural resources include Lake Volta, West Africa’s largest man-made lake, which covers approximately 8,500 square kilometers and offers significant potential for inland water transport and fisheries development.

The Chief of Staff stated that the Volta Economic Forum represented a significant advancement in collective efforts to bring investment closer to the populace, demonstrating the government’s commitment to transforming the region’s abundant potential into successful enterprises supporting the President’s economic reset agenda.

Debrah described the Volta Region as an emerging engine of growth within a balanced, inclusive, and prosperous country, adding that the initiative was a declaration that Ghana’s economic transformation would no longer be limited to a few select areas.

The forum follows closely on heels of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre’s regional investment roadshows conducted in the Volta and Oti Regions from October 27 to 30. Those events, held at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho and the Bosatsu Hotel in Dambai, focused on connecting local entrepreneurs with domestic and foreign investors through business-to-business engagements, company visits, and project presentations.

The GIPC roadshows highlighted opportunities in manufacturing, agribusiness, tourism, and renewable energy, sectors that government officials believe can drive economic transformation across both regions. The initiatives serve as precursors to the Ghana International Investment Summit scheduled for 2026, amplifying Ghana’s position as a premier destination for global investment.

President Mahama’s economic reset agenda extends beyond the Volta Region to encompass digital transformation, youth empowerment, and private sector engagement as interconnected pillars of national development. The Chief of Staff has repeatedly emphasized that the administration’s vision places technology and innovation at the heart of inclusive growth.

Digital infrastructure development features prominently in government plans, with ambitious targets including completion of the Eastern Corridor Fibre Optic Project by 2027, launching a National Digital Development Council by 2026, and training 500,000 youth and women in emerging technologies by 2028. These efforts are expected to create over 200,000 digital jobs and generate more than $2 billion in annual digital exports.

The Volta Region development strategy connects to this broader digital agenda through plans for enhanced connectivity and technology-enabled services that will support the 24-hour economy framework. Government officials argue that regional economic transformation requires both physical infrastructure and digital capabilities that allow businesses to operate efficiently and access regional and international markets.

Private sector engagement represents another critical component of the reset agenda. Julius Debrah has disclosed that creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive is a priority, with government believing that solving Ghana’s employment challenges hinges largely on a thriving private sector empowered to play frontal roles in implementing flagship economic programs.

Youth unemployment constitutes one of the country’s most pressing challenges that the administration seeks to address through its economic initiatives. Officials emphasize that youth empowerment serves not only as a moral imperative but also as a critical economic necessity, with the aim being that everyone, especially young people, benefits from the development agenda.

The Volta Economic Forum attracted stakeholders from across government, business, and civil society, creating a platform for dialogue about investment opportunities, infrastructure development, and policy frameworks needed to unlock the region’s economic potential. Similar forums have been held in other regions, including the Kwahu Business Forum conceptualized by Julius Debrah as venues for the President to explain economic policies and their implications for business growth.

Implementation timelines for Volta Region development plans extend across the current administration’s tenure, with different projects scheduled for completion at various stages. Government officials acknowledge that transforming economic potential into tangible results requires sustained effort, adequate financing, effective coordination across multiple agencies, and consistent political will to see initiatives through completion.

The African Development Bank partnership for the Volta Economic Corridor represents significant international validation of government plans. Multilateral development institutions typically conduct extensive due diligence before committing to major initiatives, and their involvement suggests technical and financial assessments support the feasibility of proposed interventions.

Lake Volta’s transformation into a multimodal transport corridor would require substantial investments in port facilities, cargo handling equipment, vessel acquisition or rehabilitation, and supporting infrastructure connecting waterways to road and rail networks. The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund’s role in establishing Special Purpose Vehicles aims to mobilize private capital alongside public resources for these capital-intensive projects.

Agricultural and industrial expansion plans for the Volta Basin build on the region’s existing strengths in crop production, fishing, and emerging manufacturing activities. The area produces significant quantities of rice, vegetables, and fish that currently serve local markets, with development plans envisioning expanded production for domestic consumption and export to regional markets.

Tourism potential remains largely untapped despite the region’s natural attractions, cultural heritage sites, and coastal beauty. Government officials believe enhanced infrastructure, improved marketing, and integration with the 24-hour economy framework can position the Volta Region as a competitive tourism destination attracting both domestic and international visitors.

The forum’s timing in late October 2025 allows government to showcase progress made since the administration began implementing its economic reset agenda in January while outlining plans for remaining years of the current term. Officials use such gatherings to build stakeholder buy-in, address concerns, and demonstrate tangible achievements beyond policy announcements.

Whether the ambitious vision for the Volta Region materializes into sustained economic transformation depends on multiple factors including financing availability, effective project implementation, private sector response to investment incentives, and ability to navigate political and bureaucratic obstacles that have historically slowed infrastructure development in Ghana.