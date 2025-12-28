Government Pledges Support for Diaspora Entrepreneurs at Accra Expo

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting diaspora and local entrepreneurs, with Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie describing small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) as central to Ghana’s economic and cultural advancement.

Speaking at Ahaspora’s Aha Ye De Diaspora Festival and Made-in-Ghana Expo held at the CAL Bank Head Office at Ridge, Accra, the Minister assured exhibitors that government stood firmly behind their efforts. She acknowledged the difficulties facing business owners while emphasizing ongoing policy interventions aimed at strengthening local enterprises.

“I came to let you know that we are proud of you and we have your back. I wish you the very best with your business. It is not easy starting a small business in our country,” Madam Gomashie told participants at the event.

The Minister noted that government measures designed to stabilize and diversify Ghana’s economy would ultimately benefit entrepreneurs, particularly those operating in tourism, culture and the creative arts. She identified these sectors as key drivers of job creation and economic value addition.

Madam Gomashie commended event organizers and stakeholders for their sustained commitment to promoting Made-in-Ghana goods and services. She stressed the importance of institutional collaboration in advancing Ghanaian culture and enterprise development.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, I want to thank my colleagues and all the team members for their consistency. I remember participating in similar activities years ago, and I am happy we are still doing it,” the Minister stated.

Beyond policy frameworks, Madam Gomashie called on media and the public to actively champion individuals and businesses representing Ghana positively on the international stage. She described such support as both a national duty and an expression of collective pride.

“We must all play our part in celebrating those who are doing great things for our country. These are the people holding high the red, gold and green with the Black Star, and they deserve our support,” she said.

The Minister encouraged exhibitors to continue promoting locally manufactured products, describing patronage of Ghanaian goods as an economic imperative and a demonstration of national identity.

The festival and expo brought together local and diaspora entrepreneurs, creatives and business owners showcasing Made-in-Ghana products. The event featured cultural music and dance performances, live DJ sets and family-oriented activities, highlighting the growing commercial and cultural significance of diaspora-led platforms within Ghana’s creative economy.