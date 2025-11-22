Government Pledges Strategic Support for Boankra Logistics Terminal Completion

Government has restated its determination to complete the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal, positioning the facility as essential infrastructure for strengthening Ghana’s shipping and logistics competitiveness.

The terminal, formerly called the Boankra Inland Port Project, remains a centerpiece of national transport and logistics strategy. Officials describe it as vital to improving cargo handling efficiency, cutting turnaround time, and expanding regional trade connections.

Prince Henry Ankrah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority in charge of Operations, made these remarks during a familiarisation tour by shippers and stakeholders from Ghana’s middle zone. The visit allowed importers and exporters to assess construction progress, engage with project managers, and contribute recommendations for faster completion.

The facility encompasses bonded warehouses, Container Freight Stations (CFS), a terminal operating area, mechanical workshop, fire station, electricity substation and related supporting infrastructure designed to deliver efficient cargo processing and logistics services.

Ankrah emphasized the project’s transformative potential, noting that completion would reshape the national economy and boost Ghana’s standing within the subregion as a logistics hub.

John Koranteng Yorke, Project Director, briefed stakeholders that Phase One stood at approximately 80 percent completion and was approaching operational readiness. He explained that once operational, the terminal would reduce transportation costs by an estimated 14 percent for freight from Takoradi Port and 48 percent for cargo originating from Tema Port.

The terminal will serve Ghana’s middle and northern regions alongside neighboring landlocked nations, while helping ease congestion at major seaports. Koranteng Yorke added that the facility would eventually connect to the national railway network, enabling more efficient cargo movement to the middle belt, northern Ghana and transit corridors serving landlocked countries.

Steady cargo volumes passing through the terminal, he said, would strengthen rail operations and create predictable freight schedules that enhance efficiency across the transport network.

He noted that certain aspects of the project underwent restructuring to improve quality standards and delivery outcomes. The adjustments reflect efforts to ensure the terminal meets international logistics benchmarks when it becomes operational.

John Baker Glover, Manager of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority’s Kumasi Branch, assured shippers in the middle belt that they would soon benefit from the terminal’s services. He stressed that the Authority remains committed to seeing the project through to completion despite previous delays and funding challenges.

Some shippers on the tour urged government to engage additional contractors to accelerate construction work. They expressed concern about the pace of progress and suggested that bringing more firms onto the site could help meet completion deadlines.

The Boankra terminal sits on 413 acres in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region. When fully operational, it will handle both imports and exports, functioning as a dry port that processes cargo before it reaches coastal ports or after it leaves them. The facility aims to provide customs clearance, container storage, warehousing and related services under one roof.

Construction began in November 2020 after President Nana Akufo Addo cut the sod for the project. The initiative has faced financial constraints that slowed progress at various stages. Justmoh Construction Limited, a Ghanaian owned firm, serves as the primary contractor executing Phase One.

Justice Amoh, Chief Executive of Justmoh Construction Limited, has appealed for timely financial disbursements to maintain construction momentum. He noted that funding delays have hindered progress and expressed confidence that with adequate resources, the company would deliver exceptional work justifying the significant national investment.

The project carries a price tag of approximately $308 million to $330 million depending on the scope included in cost estimates. Phase One is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2026, while Phase Two targets completion by the end of that year.

Once finished, the terminal is projected to create over 7,000 jobs during construction and operation phases, spanning skilled and unskilled positions. Additional informal employment opportunities are expected within surrounding communities as small and medium enterprises emerge to support terminal activities.

The Boankra terminal forms part of Ghana’s broader strategy to maximize benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). As host to the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana aims to position itself as a regional logistics gateway, leveraging infrastructure like Boankra to facilitate cross border trade.

Koranteng Yorke highlighted that the terminal would reduce traffic congestion and accidents on the Accra Kumasi highway by diverting heavy cargo trucks from that route. The project team designed an interchange to address these concerns and improve traffic flow around the terminal area.

Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, previously described the Boankra project as a national undertaking with transformative economic potential. He urged stakeholders to move beyond partisan politics and focus on completing infrastructure that serves the country’s long term interests.

Gyampo acknowledged public concerns about Ghana’s history of stalled or abandoned infrastructure projects following political transitions. He assured stakeholders that the Boankra terminal would not suffer a similar fate, citing sustained government commitment and active collaboration between the Authority, contractors and development partners.

The terminal’s completion timeline has shifted multiple times since construction began. Early projections suggested operational readiness by early 2025, but funding constraints and technical adjustments pushed timelines forward. Stakeholders now express cautious optimism that Phase One will commence operations by March 2026.

Industry observers note that the terminal’s success depends not only on construction completion but also on securing adequate cargo volumes to justify operations. Linkages to the national railway system will be critical, as rail transport offers cost advantages for moving bulk cargo over long distances compared to road haulage.

The facility must also attract regional transit cargo from landlocked countries to achieve full utilization. This requires competitive pricing, efficient customs procedures, and reliable connections to coastal ports. Government has emphasized that operational efficiency will determine whether the terminal achieves its goal of transforming Ghana into a regional logistics hub.

Stakeholders at the familiarisation tour expressed confidence that with sustained financial support and political will, the Boankra terminal could begin operations within months, delivering long anticipated benefits to shippers, exporters and the broader economy.