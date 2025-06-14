Government Pledges Mid-Year Budget Action for Nurses’ Demands

Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has committed to addressing nurses’ longstanding grievances in the upcoming mid-year budget review, following the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association’s (GRNMA) 12-day strike.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints programme, the lawmaker guaranteed concrete government action within ten days, stating, “The Majority Leader wouldn’t make such assurances lightly.”

The pledge comes as GRNMA maintains its non-partisan stance, refuting claims of political motives behind its industrial action. In an official statement, the association emphasized its singular focus on member welfare while condemning attempts to politicize their advocacy for improved conditions under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Health sector analysts note this development marks a critical test for government’s labor relations strategy, particularly after multiple healthcare strikes in 2025 exposed systemic tensions in Ghana’s public health system. The mid-year budget review, expected by month-end, will reveal whether promised interventions match the scale of nurses’ demands regarding compensation and working conditions.