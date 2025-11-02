Government Pledges Equitable Mineral Wealth Distribution Under Reset Reforms

The government has committed to ensuring Ghana’s mineral wealth benefits all citizens rather than privileged few through what officials describe as a reset agenda for the extractive sector. Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo announced Tuesday that the Mahama administration is pursuing comprehensive reforms to restore accountability, environmental integrity, and fairness in natural resource management.

Speaking at the launch of the maiden Africa Extractives Media Fellowship in Accra, Bampoe Addo emphasized that days when select individuals profited disproportionately from national resources have ended. She stated that bold actions introduced since January 2025 aim to redefine how gold, minerals, and other natural resources are managed and distributed across society.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, whose address Bampoe Addo delivered, stressed that the extractive sector cannot be left to chance. He indicated the sector must be regulated, monitored, and reported on with precision, with media playing a central role in the accountability chain. The administration welcomes constructive scrutiny from journalists as partners promoting sustainable governance rather than adversaries.

The Ghana Gold Board represents the centerpiece of extractive sector reforms. Parliament passed the Gold Board Bill on March 28, 2025, establishing the entity as exclusive buyer of gold from licensed small scale miners through accredited aggregators. The board also serves as the sole gold assayer nationwide, addressing critical issues including smuggling and foreign exchange losses.

President Mahama appointed National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi as acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) to operationalize the Gold Board. Proponents argue the initiative will formalize gold trading, particularly in small scale mining, while promoting traceability and enhancing Ghana’s international reputation as a responsible, transparent producer.

The National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) complements regulatory reforms with enforcement actions. The secretariat has arrested approximately 1,400 individuals during intensive crackdowns on illegal mining operations. Authorities have reclaimed degraded lands across the Western Region while seizing excavators and other equipment used in unauthorized mining activities.

To protect water bodies from pollution, government deployed 453 Blue Water Guards across seven Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs). Their mission focuses on safeguarding rivers and streams from destruction caused by illegal small scale mining. The guards represent frontline defense against environmental degradation threatening Ghana’s freshwater resources.

The Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, launched in August, encourages community led mining practices while rehabilitating destroyed lands. Officials envision converting reclaimed areas into productive agricultural farmlands, forests, and other income generating ventures. This initiative forms a key component of efforts ensuring extractive activities contribute to sustainable development.

Partnerships with global environmental organizations support these initiatives. Collaboration includes entities linked to the United Nations Green Sahel Project, which promotes ecosystem restoration and combats desertification. The Tree for Life Initiative, launched in March, aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal 15 calling for protection, restoration, and promotion of sustainable ecosystem use.

Debrah explained that as outlined in the 2024 Resetting Ghana Manifesto, government will reclaim and convert mined lands into viable agricultural farmlands. He described the reset agenda as built on transparency, with media oversight viewed as collaboration rather than confrontation. The administration sees journalists as partners protecting the environment and ensuring equitable use of natural wealth.

The Africa Extractives Media Fellowship, supported by the Australian High Commission and partner institutions, aims to build journalist capacity for reporting on natural resource governance. The program seeks to strengthen transparency across Africa’s extractive industries through specialized training and networking opportunities. Australian High Commissioner Berenice Owen Jones described the initiative as more than journalism training, calling it a bridge between ethical reporting and responsible resource governance.

Bampoe Addo indicated that the extractive sector accounts for approximately 70 percent of Africa’s export earnings yet loses over 40 billion dollars annually through illicit financial flows. These leakages directly undermine public investment in education, health, climate adaptation, and youth employment, she noted. Ghana’s reforms aim to plug revenue holes while ensuring communities near mining operations receive fair compensation and development.

The deputy chief of staff emphasized that reset in the extractive sector centers on fairness, equity, accountability, sustainability, and restoring public trust. Every ounce of gold and every barrel of resource extracted must contribute to shared national prosperity rather than enriching limited interests, she stated. The administration frames these reforms as fulfilling moral obligations to current and future generations.

Critics have questioned whether regulatory frameworks can effectively counter entrenched interests benefiting from opacity in the extractive sector. Past governments announced similar reform initiatives that produced limited lasting impact due to implementation challenges and political interference. Success depends on sustained political will, adequate resourcing of oversight bodies, and genuine commitment to prosecuting violations regardless of perpetrators’ connections.

The 1,400 arrests by NAIMOS represent significant enforcement activity compared to previous years when illegal mining often operated with impunity. However, successful prosecutions and asset recovery will ultimately determine whether crackdowns translate into lasting deterrence. The justice system must process cases efficiently while courts impose penalties severe enough to discourage future violations.

International partners have expressed support for Ghana’s extractive sector reforms. The Australian High Commission’s backing for the media fellowship signals confidence in the transparency agenda. Whether this translates into broader diplomatic and financial support for implementation remains to be seen. Development partners increasingly condition assistance on demonstrated progress in governance and environmental protection.

The Gold Board’s monopoly on small scale gold purchases has generated debate among existing traders and exporters who previously operated in the sector. The Ghana Gold Board Act designates the entity as sole exporter of gold from small scale mining, effectively barring licensed traders and bullion dealers from direct exports. Industry stakeholders have raised concerns about market concentration and potential bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Government argues that centralized control over small scale gold flows will improve revenue collection, combat smuggling, and stabilize foreign exchange reserves. Officials contend that previous fragmented arrangements enabled leakages costing the nation billions annually. Time will reveal whether the Gold Board operates efficiently without creating new opportunities for corruption within a monopolistic structure.

Environmental restoration efforts face the challenge of reversing decades of degradation across mining regions. Polluted water bodies require extensive treatment, while deforested lands need years to recover productivity. The scale of damage means that even aggressive reclamation programs will take considerable time producing visible improvements. Communities affected by mining pollution require immediate support while awaiting long term restoration.

Bampoe Addo’s emphasis on media partnership reflects recognition that successful reform requires public awareness and engagement. Informed citizens can demand accountability from both government and mining companies. The extractives fellowship aims to equip journalists with technical knowledge enabling sophisticated coverage of complex sector dynamics beyond surface level reporting of scandals.