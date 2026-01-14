Government Plans Three Garment Factories to Create 27000 Jobs

Government is collaborating with the private sector to establish three new garment manufacturing facilities expected to generate 27,000 direct jobs under the 24 Hour Economy Policy (24HEP).

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare announced the initiative during the second edition of the Kwahu Business Forum in Mpraeso, describing it as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s rapid industrialization strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and create employment opportunities across the country.

The facilities will be located in the Central, Bono East and Eastern regions, with each factory expected to operate 24 hours to maximize productivity. Each manufacturing unit will have the capacity to provide employment for 3,000 workers per shift, enabling the facilities to create substantial employment through round the clock operations.

Contracts have already been secured, ensuring demand driven production, according to Ofosu-Adjare. The minister emphasized that the factories will be set up according to market demand rather than speculation, providing a stable foundation for long term operations and job security.

The garment sector initiative forms part of broader government reforms designed to improve the quality and transparency of regulatory administration. Ofosu-Adjare said recent policy changes aim to create a predictable environment conducive to private sector development and position Ghana as the most business friendly country in Africa.

The Dignity DTRT garment factory currently employs around 6,000 people, 60 percent of whom are women, offering supportive work conditions including childcare facilities. Industry stakeholders view the existing success of companies like DTRT, Unijay Company Limited and KAD Manufacturing as evidence that Ghana’s garment sector can support large scale expansion.

The government is also finalizing key policy documents for the garment and textiles sector, awaiting approval from the Minister of Finance. Once approved, officials expect Ghana will be positioned to attract significant investment in the industry.

President Mahama emphasized the administration’s focus on sectors that can absorb labor and grow the economy sustainably. The garment sector is considered particularly strategic because it typically serves as a stepping stone for countries moving toward higher value manufacturing while creating opportunities for women and youth employment.