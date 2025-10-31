Government Plans Major Fleet Expansion for Metro Mass Transit

The government has announced a plan to acquire 500 new buses to revitalize the struggling Metro Mass Transit Limited and improve public transportation across Ghana. Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe revealed the initiative in Parliament, framing it as a key part of the nation’s economic transformation agenda.

Minister Nikpe stated that the first batch of approximately 150 buses is expected to arrive early next year. He explained that the current operational fleet of only 134 buses is insufficient for sustaining services, expanding routes, or meeting growing public demand for affordable transport. The procurement forms part of a broader strategy to modernize terminal facilities and enhance service quality.

“Mr Speaker, I wish to announce to this House that the company is in the process of acquiring new buses about 500 of them over a short to long term to augment our operations,” the Minister told legislators. He confirmed the buses would be deployed to optimize existing routes and establish new services in underserved communities.

To support the expanded fleet, Nikpe also disclosed that Metro Mass Transit is working to operationalize elements of a 24 hour economy. This will begin with its traffic unit and vehicle maintenance department to ensure buses remain available and in good working condition.