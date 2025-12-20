Government Plans LEAP Expansion to 400,000 Households in 2026

The government announced plans to expand the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty programme to 400,000 households in 2026, representing a 14 percent increase from the current 350,580 beneficiary households nationwide.

Gender Minister Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey disclosed the expansion during a press briefing in Accra on Friday, December 19, 2025, as she confirmed the commencement of the 99th LEAP cash grant payment cycle. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection released GH¢139,329,463.37 for the current disbursement, with payments beginning nationwide on Monday, December 22, 2025. The funds will support approximately 1.5 million Ghanaians.

Dr. Lartey described LEAP as a flagship intervention and central pillar of the government’s Reset Agenda aimed at improving livelihoods of extremely poor and vulnerable households. She explained that bi-monthly cash grants are structured based on household size. Beneficiaries receive between GH¢320 and GH¢530 to support basic needs such as food, healthcare and education expenses.

The Ministry of Finance allocated GH¢1.1 billion to LEAP, the highest budgetary allocation since the programme launched in 2008. The Minister said the increased funding reflects government determination to strengthen social protection systems and reduce extreme poverty. The 2026 budget shows LEAP funding projected to rise by roughly 11 percent, according to analysis by CediRates.

The planned expansion in 2026 would add 49,420 new households to the programme, widening its reach across the country. The expansion comes as the 2026 budget confirms government plans to reach 400,000 households by March 2026. However, even at this coverage level, well over one million extremely poor Ghanaians would remain unserved, according to development analysts.

LEAP provides cash transfers and health insurance to indigent households to alleviate poverty and encourage human capital development. The programme targets households with orphans and vulnerable children, elderly persons aged 65 and above, and persons with extreme disabilities unable to work. In 2015, the programme expanded eligibility to include pregnant women and mothers with infants below one year through LEAP 1000.

The programme has grown significantly since its inception. LEAP started with 1,654 beneficiary households in 2008 and reached 146,074 households by December 2015. By May 2024, LEAP served approximately 360,000 households across Ghana. Beneficiary households receive bi-monthly cash transfers and premium fee waivers for enrollment into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Impact evaluations conducted by the University of Ghana and UNICEF show positive outcomes. Studies found LEAP increased school enrollment and attendance while reducing child illness rates. Children aged 13 to 17 years in LEAP households showed 7 percent higher secondary school enrollment compared to non-beneficiary households. The programme also improved household consumption and food security.

However, implementation challenges persist. Between January 2023 and December 2024, only one out of twelve scheduled payment cycles was paid on time, according to UNICEF analysis. None of the six 2024 payment cycles met the expected schedule. Irregular payments undermine the purpose of cash transfers, especially in high inflation environments where grant values erode quickly.

Dr. Lartey called on traditional authorities, faith based organisations, civil society groups and development partners to support effective implementation and sustainability of the initiative. She commended Ministry staff, the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development at Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly levels, Community Focal Persons, payment service providers, development partners and Members of Parliament for their continued support.

The Minister reaffirmed government commitment to safeguarding the welfare of poor and vulnerable households nationwide through sustained investment in social protection programmes. The 99th payment cycle demonstrates government consistency in turning social protection commitments into concrete action. Beneficiaries can contact 0303 969 399 or toll free lines 0800 800 800 and 0800 900 900 for further information.