Government Plans Digital Infrastructure Expansion for Dagbon Kingdom

The government has announced plans to significantly expand digital infrastructure across the Dagbon Kingdom, with new rural telephony sites and computer centres set to bridge the connectivity gap in underserved communities.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, revealed the initiative during a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, HRM Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, at his Accra residence. The expansion will be implemented through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), which has been tasked with establishing telecommunications infrastructure within the Dagbon traditional area.

According to the Minister, the project aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of creating a digitally connected and equitable Ghana. It’s designed to improve communication networks and provide crucial support for local businesses that have struggled with poor connectivity.

Beyond telephony infrastructure, the government plans to establish computer centres across several communities under its One Million Coder Project. The centres will equip young people with essential digital skills, potentially opening doors to innovation and employment opportunities in an increasingly tech-driven economy.

“There’s a lot that’s coming to Dagbon from the Ministry of Communication,” Nartey George stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring regional equity in the country’s digital transformation agenda.

The announcement was well received by Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, who expressed appreciation for the development plans and praised the Minister’s efforts. His Majesty offered prayers for divine wisdom and strength to guide the Minister’s work in advancing the digital sector.

Minister Nartey George reaffirmed his Ministry’s readiness to collaborate closely with traditional authorities, signaling that partnership with community leaders will be central to fulfilling the digital aspirations of the Dagbon Kingdom. The collaboration model reflects growing recognition that technology projects succeed when they engage local stakeholders from the planning stages.

While specific timelines and budget allocations weren’t disclosed during the meeting, the initiative represents a continuation of efforts to extend digital services beyond urban centres. Rural telephony projects have historically faced challenges with sustainability and maintenance, making the involvement of GIFEC potentially significant given its mandate to support underserved areas.

The Dagbon Kingdom spans parts of the Northern Region, where connectivity gaps have been identified as barriers to economic development and access to digital government services.