Government pays SSNIT ahead, clears 2024 pension debt

The government has cleared the GH¢1.05 billion it owed the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for 2024 and paid ahead on later contributions, its Director General says.

Kwasi Afreh Biney told JoyNews’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday that the state settled the full amount by the end of March 2025, with cash covering more than 70 percent of the payments. He put the 2024 shortfall at just over a billion cedis and said it was retired without leaving a balance into the new year.

The reliance on cash marks a change from how the debt was handled before. In October 2024, the previous administration disclosed that it had defrayed roughly GH¢2.5 billion in SSNIT arrears using bonds, an arrangement that delays actual money reaching the Trust. Biney said only one stretch broke the recent cash pattern: the October to December quarter, which the government covered with a short term Treasury bill that matures this year.

He said no contribution arrears were carried into 2025, and that the government went further by paying ahead of its obligations before 2026 began, something he called unprecedented. “By the time we’re entering 2026, the government had actually paid ahead,” he said. Part of the December 2025 contribution was paid in December itself, so the state entered January owing only a fraction of that month’s bill.

Under the scheme’s rules, employers must pay each month’s contributions by the 14th of the following month, meaning May contributions fall due on June 14. Biney’s account points to the government settling its share early rather than waiting out that window.

The disclosures land against a stretch of public scrutiny over how SSNIT manages workers’ retirement funds. In June 2025, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson told the Trust’s newly inaugurated board, chaired by Nana Ansah Sasraku III, that the government had cleared all arrears it inherited. SSNIT has also reported that its assets under management grew to nearly GH¢25 billion in 2024 from GH¢20.4 billion a year earlier, helped by gains on the Ghana Stock Exchange and stronger contribution collections.