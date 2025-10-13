Government Partners Researchers on Food Safety, Mining

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed government’s resolve to end illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, describing it as a national crisis that threatens Ghana’s environmental future and public health.

Speaking during an engagement with the Ghanaian community in Belgium as part of her working visit to Brussels, Professor Opoku-Agyemang revealed that government is working towards banning mining in water bodies and forest reserves. The announcement signals a tougher stance on illegal mining activities that have devastated large swaths of Ghana’s natural resources in recent years.

The Vice President acknowledged that while mining has been part of Ghana’s economic heritage for generations, the current scale of environmental destruction represents something entirely different. She noted that the degradation witnessed in recent years is unprecedented, requiring urgent and comprehensive action.

“Ghana has mined for generations, but never witnessed such environmental degradation until recent years,” she said, adding that new measures are being implemented to restore the country’s ecological balance. The Vice President emphasized that although the fight against galamsey may not yield instant results, the government’s commitment remains unwavering.

She admitted that fixing the problem would require sustained effort over time, but stressed that the administration possesses both the resolve and determination to restore Ghana’s environment. The galamsey menace has contaminated water sources, destroyed farmlands, and threatened food security across multiple regions of the country.

Beyond the mining crisis, Professor Opoku-Agyemang addressed concerns about food safety and sustainable agriculture, assuring Ghanaians that government is collaborating with researchers to improve soil testing and promote safer farming practices. The connection between environmental degradation from illegal mining and agricultural productivity has become increasingly apparent, with contaminated soils and water sources directly affecting crop yields and food safety.

“We are working closely with experts to ensure food safety,” she noted, emphasizing that responsible environmental stewardship and public health are intrinsically linked. The government’s approach suggests recognition that solving the galamsey crisis extends beyond enforcement to include restoration of agricultural systems and protection of food chains.

The Vice President’s comments come as Ghana grapples with mounting pressure to balance economic interests with environmental sustainability. Illegal mining operations have proven notoriously difficult to combat, often involving complex networks of financiers, equipment suppliers, and community members who depend on the activity for their livelihoods.

Critics have long argued that previous government efforts lacked the teeth necessary to dismantle entrenched galamsey operations. Whether the proposed legislation banning mining in forest reserves and water bodies will prove more effective remains to be seen, particularly given enforcement challenges in remote mining areas.

The Vice President’s trip to Brussels included participation in the EU Global Gateway Forum, which brought together Heads of State and Government, business leaders, civil society organizations, and financial institutions to explore ways of strengthening global partnerships. The forum provided an opportunity for Ghana to highlight its environmental commitments while seeking international support for sustainable development initiatives.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the galamsey crisis represents an immediate threat to water security, food safety, and long-term economic prospects. The question now is whether government’s renewed pledges will translate into measurable improvements on the ground, or whether illegal mining will continue to undermine Ghana’s natural heritage despite regulatory efforts.