Government Outlines Balanced Strategy to Combat Illegal Mining

Ghana’s efforts to eliminate illegal mining operations (galamsey) will prioritize regulation and sustainability over brute force, according to Goldbod executive and former JoyNews anchor Paa Kwesi Schandorf.

Speaking on Woezor TV, Schandorf conveyed Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah’s commitment to addressing the environmental crisis through measured interventions.

“Mining itself isn’t the problem—it’s the destructive methods being employed,” Schandorf clarified, distancing the government from calls for extreme measures against illegal miners. He revealed that the newly established Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod) is developing structured mining initiatives to legalize and regulate small-scale operations while enforcing environmental protections.

The announcement comes amid persistent public frustration over galamsey’s devastation of water bodies and farmland. Schandorf confirmed the minister rejects “shoot-to-kill” proposals, favoring diplomacy alongside enforcement. “Our mandate is to restore the environment, not spill blood,” he stated, outlining a strategy combining regulatory muscle with community engagement.

Ghana loses an estimated $2.3 billion annually through unregulated gold mining, with 60% of water bodies polluted by the practice. The government’s approach mirrors regional models like Rwanda’s mineral traceability system, which formalized artisanal mining while curbing environmental harm. Observers note the success of Goldbod’s framework will hinge on consistent enforcement and viable alternatives for illegal miners.