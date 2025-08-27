Government Orders State Firms to Bank with GCB

Ghana’s government has instructed state-owned enterprises to channel more business through domestic banks, with GCB Bank receiving priority treatment under the new directive.

The policy shift aims to strengthen local financial institutions rather than eliminate private sector competition.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko-Ampem announced the measure while addressing banking union leaders in Accra. He emphasized that the move would help position state banks to better support small businesses, which form the foundation of Ghana’s economy.

“We’re building our banks to be strong enough to finance national priorities,” Nyarko-Ampem told delegates at the Professional and Managerial Staff Union conference. Small and medium enterprises employ nearly four-fifths of Ghana’s workforce and generate about 60% of national output, according to ministry figures.

The directive comes as President John Mahama’s administration seeks to reduce Ghana’s dependence on foreign financial institutions. Across Africa, small businesses create eight of every ten new jobs, making access to capital crucial for economic growth.

Government officials outlined several measures to support the business environment, including efforts to reduce inflation and streamline tax compliance. A major infrastructure initiative worth $10 billion in local currency terms is also underway.

Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo from the Trades Union Congress welcomed the banking policy but called for longer loan periods. Many Ghanaian businesses struggle to expand beyond micro-enterprise status due to limited access to patient capital, he noted.

The union leader argued that current lending practices often burden small businesses with short-term debt they cannot service effectively. He also advocated for trade protection measures to shield domestic companies from foreign competition.

Banking sector representatives gathered under the theme of strengthening small business support for economic transformation. The conference highlighted alignment between unions, government and financial institutions on inclusive growth strategies.

GCB Bank, as Ghana’s oldest indigenous bank, stands to benefit significantly from increased state business. The institution has historically played a key role in government financial operations and development financing.