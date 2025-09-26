Government Orders DBG Overhaul After Audit Exposes Lapses

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced sweeping reforms for Development Bank Ghana (DBG) following a Deloitte audit that revealed governance and operational weaknesses at the state-owned institution.

The government and development partners reached consensus on decisive restructuring measures during meetings with World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), Germany’s KfW, and European Investment Bank (EIB) representatives. The audit report has been forwarded to the Attorney General for necessary legal action.

The restructuring addresses mounting pressure over allegations that DBG mismanaged over 400 million Ghana Cedis in public funds, prompting calls for transparency from civil society organizations including IMANI Africa. The Deloitte forensic audit was commissioned by the World Bank amid growing concerns about the institution’s financial management.

Forson emphasized accountability as central to the reform process. “Those who contributed to weakening the institution will be held responsible,” the minister stated, signaling potential consequences for individuals involved in governance failures.

The bank’s leadership transition begins immediately, with a competitively selected chief executive officer expected to be appointed by Monday. A completely new board will be constituted by October’s end, replacing current leadership under Interim Board Chair Albert Essien.

DBG was established in 2021 with ambitious goals to channel financial support to small and medium enterprises across Ghana. The institution received significant international backing, including EUR 46.5 million from KfW and EUR 3 million in capacity-building grants. Additional funding came from World Bank Group, AfDB, and EIB for on-lending to commercial banks.

However, concerns emerged about the bank’s performance against its timeline to channel $475 million to 12,000 SMEs by 2030, originally planned for 2027. The delayed timeline raised questions about operational efficiency and strategic execution within the development finance institution.

The reform initiative represents the most comprehensive intervention in DBG’s short history. President John Mahama has reportedly expressed resolve that the bank must fulfill its mandate to support Ghana’s economic transformation agenda, according to the Finance Minister.

Essien confirmed the institution’s commitment to “transparency, accountability, and prudent governance,” acknowledging stakeholder concerns while expressing support for the restructuring process. Development partners welcomed this position as essential for restoring confidence in the bank’s operations.

The reforms align with broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s state-owned enterprises following financial and operational challenges across multiple government-controlled institutions. Forson previously highlighted severe risks facing state-owned enterprises, calling for urgent restructuring to prevent further economic strain.

DBG’s restructuring occurs as Ghana continues implementing economic reforms under international oversight. The bank’s role in supporting private sector development remains crucial for Ghana’s long-term growth strategy, making successful reform implementation critical for national economic objectives.

The government’s swift response to audit findings demonstrates commitment to institutional accountability while preserving development partner confidence. The comprehensive nature of planned changes suggests recognition that fundamental governance improvements are necessary for DBG to achieve its development mandate.

Success of the restructuring will be measured by the bank’s ability to resume effective SME lending while maintaining international standards for development finance institutions. The October deadline for new board constitution provides a tight timeline for implementing governance reforms.