Government MP Questions Ethics Of Sponsored Ministerial Awards

A governing party MP, Edem Agbana, has questioned whether ministers and other officials should accept awards from a scheme that seeks sponsorship from the very institutions they run.

Agbana, who represents Ketu North for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), waded into the row over the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards in a public statement. He said he had no problem with recognising officials who perform well, but objected to the way the recognition is funded. Honours should turn on measurable results and real impact, he argued, and never on money paid directly or indirectly. When organisers solicit sponsorship from an institution and then hand an award to an official from that same institution, he said, the arrangement raises fair questions about independence and credibility, even where nobody has done anything wrong.

He went further than earlier critics by pointing to a second case. A public sector chief executive, he said, privately told him they pulled out of the event after the organisers made financial demands. That account, which Agbana did not attach a name to, echoes a public allegation by Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte, head of the State Interests and Governance Authority, that organisers sought payment over an award nomination. Agbana said the claims deserved careful scrutiny.

He was also careful to correct the record on two points. The State did not organise the awards, he noted; a private event company did. And this was not the first edition, with officials under the previous government having taken part in and sponsored the same events. None of that, he argued, is a defence. The NDC attacked such practices in opposition on the grounds that they weakened accountability, and should not now shield them in office.

The sharper edge of his statement was aimed at his own side. The government was elected on a promise of reform, he said, and voters would measure the Reset Agenda by the standards it keeps rather than the speeches it makes. “May we not become what we criticized,” he wrote.

Agbana said there was movement on a fix. After a conversation with the Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, he said she had assured him the government would develop rules to govern the corporate social responsibility spending of state owned enterprises, and that a committee had already begun the work. He welcomed it.

The awards are staged by a private firm, Big Events Ghana, and have honoured serving and former ministers and chief executives across several editions. The organisers have not publicly addressed the payment allegations.

For a government still defining what its reset means in practice, the episode has turned an awards night controversy into a test of whether it will regulate conduct it once condemned.

Read His Statement Below

PUBLIC OFFICE, PUBLIC TRUST

I support recognising public officials who perform their duties well and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Ghanaians. Public service demands sacrifice, commitment, and leadership. When public officials deliver exceptional results, we should acknowledge and celebrate their contributions.

However, I am concerned about the standards that govern such recognition.

Citizens place confidence in government when public officials act with integrity and exercise sound judgement. For this reason, we must address not only actual conflicts of interest but also situations that create the perception of impropriety.

The current debate surrounding the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards is not simply about those who attended the event or those who received awards. Rather, we should ask a more important question: should public officials receive awards from events that solicit sponsorships or financial contributions from the institutions they supervise or lead? This is an ethical question that must be settled.

Public officials should be recognised on the basis of performance, measurable outcomes, and genuine impact. Public recognition should never be linked, directly or indirectly, to financial contributions. When organisers seek sponsorship from institutions and subsequently honour officials from those same institutions, they create legitimate concerns about fairness, independence, and credibility. Even where no wrongdoing has occurred, such arrangements can weaken public trust and diminish the value of genuine excellence.

Professor Michael Kpessah-White has publicly alleged that organisers requested payment in connection with an award nomination. Another public sector Chief Executive Officer privately shared a similar experience with me and chose not to participate in the event after organisers made financial demands. These allegations raise serious concerns and warrant careful scrutiny.

I also wish to correct a few misconceptions.

First, the State did not organise these awards. They were organised by a private event management company.

Second, this was not the inaugural edition of the awards. Public officials under the previous administration also participated in and sponsored these events. However, we cannot justify a practice simply because others engaged in it before us. We criticised many of these practices in the past because we believed they weakened accountability and encouraged mediocrity. We should not defend them today.

Ghanaians elected this government on a promise of reform. They expect us to uphold higher standards, strengthen public institutions, and demonstrate a clear departure from practices that undermine public confidence. We cannot advance a Reset Agenda while tolerating conduct that raises avoidable ethical concerns.

Following my engagement with the Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, she assured me that the government would develop a regulatory framework to guide the Corporate Social Responsibility activities of State-Owned Enterprises. I understand that the committee responsible for this work has already commenced its task. I welcome this initiative and hope it delivers clear standards that promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.

We hold public office in trust for the people of Ghana. We must therefore conduct ourselves in ways that strengthen public confidence in our institutions. We should recognise excellence on merit, reward performance fairly, and reject practices that cast doubt on the integrity of public service.

Ghanaians will judge the Reset Agenda not by our rhetoric but by the policies we implement and the standards we uphold. If we are to build lasting public trust, we must lead by example and hold ourselves to the same principles we demanded of those who came before us.

I conclude by saying; MAY WE NOT BECOME WHAT WE CRITICIZED !!!!