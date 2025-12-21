Government Moves to Revive Suspended Road Projects Nationwide

Contractors on suspended road projects across the country are expected to return to work by the first quarter of next year, Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has announced.

Speaking during President John Dramani Mahama’s inspection of the Agona–Nkwanta Road project, Mr. Agbodza said the resumption of works hinges on parliamentary approval of the Debt Restructuring Agreement. Once approved, the agreement will unlock funding for several stalled infrastructure projects.

He explained that government has already begun clearing arrears owed to contractors, a step he described as critical to restoring confidence in the road sector and ensuring continuity in project delivery.

Among the projects expected to benefit from the renewed funding arrangement is the PTC Interchange in Takoradi, which has been on hold due to financial constraints.

The President’s inspection tour underscored government’s broader strategy to complete road projects inherited from the previous administration, with a focus on easing transportation challenges and boosting economic activity in affected regions.