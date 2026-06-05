Government Moves to Curb Youth Exposure to Explicit Content

The Government of Ghana is considering the introduction of strict age verification measures that would require individuals to present a valid National Identity Card or Driver’s Licence before accessing pornographic websites.

The proposal, championed by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, forms part of efforts to protect minors from exposure to sexually explicit content and promote responsible internet use.

Speaking at the 4th Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Values and Sovereignty, the minister disclosed that the policy is being developed as part of broader initiatives aimed at safeguarding children in the digital space.

According to him, Ghana could adopt a model similar to that of the United Kingdom, where users are required to verify their age before gaining access to adult websites.

“It is important that we understand the danger that we face with pornography. Today, in the United Kingdom, for you to access a pornographic website, you need to provide your driver’s licence so they can determine that you are 18 years old,” he said.

Mr. George explained that the proposed system would make it mandatory for users to submit proof of age using a government-issued ID before accessing X-rated content online. He indicated that the move would help authorities monitor access and prevent children from being exposed to inappropriate material.

“We are working towards taking this to Cabinet to ensure that before anyone accesses an X-rated site, they must provide either a driver’s licence or a national ID card. This will help us identify who is accessing such sites and prevent children from being exposed to that content,” he stated.

The minister expressed concern about the increasing exposure of young people to sexually explicit material, warning that it could have adverse effects on their development, values, and decision-making.

He stressed that protecting children from harmful online content must remain a national priority, particularly as internet access continues to expand across the country.

The proposal is expected to be presented to Cabinet for consideration in the coming months.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

Email: [email protected]

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