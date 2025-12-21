Government Links E-Visa Policy to Economic Growth and Diaspora Investment

The government has positioned its planned electronic visa (e-visa) policy as a key driver of economic growth, with officials highlighting its potential to boost diaspora investment, tourism and national revenue.

Speaking at the closing of the maiden Diaspora Summit in Accra, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the policy is not only about simplifying travel but also about unlocking economic opportunities for the country.

He noted that increased arrivals from the diaspora could translate into higher spending, business partnerships and investment inflows. Mr. Ablakwa also pointed to the long-term benefits of reviving Ghana’s national aviation capacity, arguing that travel-related spending could be retained within the local economy.

“Imagine if all those who flew into the country used Ghana Airways. That money would remain here as investment in our own economy instead of going to other countries,” he said.

Supporting this view, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Augustus Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, encouraged members of the diaspora to take advantage of the reforms to invest in Ghana’s productive sectors.

He explained that the 24-Hour Economy programme aims to stimulate growth by linking key sectors through integrated value chains. According to him, the initiative will connect agriculture to processing and manufacturing through agro-industrial partnerships, backed by modern logistics hubs.

Mr. Tanoh stressed that with easier travel arrangements and supportive economic policies, the diaspora can play a central role in transforming Ghana’s economy and creating sustainable jobs.