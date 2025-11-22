Government Launches Major Electrification Drive Across Four Regions

Ghana is set to begin a major nationwide electrification drive in 2026, aiming to connect every unserved and underserved community across the country, starting with the Volta, Oti, Savannah and Central regions, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced in Parliament during the 2026 budget presentation.

The initiative, known as the Rural Electricity Acceleration and Urban Intensification Initiative, is part of the government’s broader strategy to achieve universal electricity access, improve social services, unlock rural and urban economic potential and advance Ghana’s 24 Hour Economy programme. The government has allocated GH¢2 billion for Phase One of the rural electrification projects to expand access and support industrial growth.

The project will employ a Turnkey Implementation Model designed to ensure faster, more efficient and coordinated delivery of electricity infrastructure. Forson told Parliament the initiative will extend service lines, transformers and distribution poles to unserved and underserved homes and enterprises, ensuring that the benefits of electrification reach every Ghanaian family.

The Finance Minister emphasized that no community will be considered electrified until every household, school and business has access to power. He described the initiative as reaffirming government’s commitment to a future where electricity is not just available but affordable, transformative and truly universal.

Despite significant progress over the past decade, many Ghanaians in rural communities and rapidly expanding urban settlements remain without electricity. In some areas, households, schools and businesses are connected only partially or not at all, limiting educational opportunities, health services and economic activity.

The government’s initiative aims to bridge these gaps by deploying service lines, transformers and distribution poles to ensure electricity reaches every home and enterprise. The program is expected to create jobs for local electricians, contractors and suppliers, supporting both community livelihoods and national economic growth.

The 2026 phase will mark the beginning of a four year nationwide rollout covering 2026 through 2029, sequenced to cover all 16 regions in a results oriented approach that guarantees regional balance and prevents project fragmentation. While Volta, Oti, Savannah and Central regions will lead the first phase, subsequent years will expand coverage across the rest of the country.

In addition to extending the national grid, the initiative includes an Electricity Intensification Programme targeting communities that already have partial access. This effort will expand connections to households, schools and businesses in fast growing settlements and outer zones, ensuring electricity access grows alongside population and urban expansion.

Recognizing the challenges of remote and hard to reach areas, the government will continue off grid solar deployment for isolated communities, including island towns, ensuring that no Ghanaian is left behind in the drive for universal energy access. Forson told Parliament the initiative would be augmented by the extension of off grid solar to hard to reach and remote communities.

The Finance Minister said energy was the engine of Ghana’s transformation, and the government’s goal was to turn power from a constraint into a competitive advantage for every home, factory and enterprise. Officials say the initiative will unlock rural economic potential, improve access to education and health services and support the creation of local businesses.

By intensifying connections, the government aims to stimulate local economies, foster job creation and strengthen community resilience. Forson emphasized that the program is not only about delivering electricity but also about transforming lives and communities, boosting productivity and enabling sustainable growth across the country.

The electrification drive forms part of a broader energy sector transformation announced in the 2026 budget. Government will begin constructing a 1,200 megawatt (MW) state owned thermal power plant in 2026 to provide reliable, affordable electricity, strengthen energy security and support the country’s gas to power transformation.

Forson explained that Ghana’s gas to power strategy is moving the country from costly light crude oil to cleaner, locally produced natural gas. In the past 10 months, gas production has increased by over 50 million standard cubic feet per day, thanks to expansions by the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) partners and the Jubilee and Tripartite Exploration Network (TEN) fields.

New agreements are expected to add another 150 million standard cubic feet daily, ensuring enough fuel for the new thermal plant. In total, OCTP and Jubilee partners are projected to produce 1,150 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, enough to generate up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity, surpassing the capacity of the Akosombo Dam.

The Finance Minister also announced that all power purchase agreements had been renegotiated at no cost to the state, saving $250 million and restructuring GH¢1.1 billion in obligations over four years. He told Parliament that for the first time, government is not accruing new arrears in the energy sector.

With this ambitious plan, Ghana aims to set a new benchmark for inclusive, people centered electrification in Africa, combining grid expansion, intensified connections and renewable solutions to ensure electricity access reaches every corner of the nation.