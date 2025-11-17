Government Launches Free AI Access for Ghanaian Students

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has announced a new technology support initiative offering Ghanaian students free access to the Gemini App for 12 months, including 2TB of storage and complimentary artificial intelligence (AI) certification training.

The offer, made possible through a partnership between the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations and Google, remains available to eligible students until 9 December 2025. Students aged 18 and above can sign up for a 12 month Google AI Pro Plan at no cost, gaining access to advanced learning and creative tools.

According to Minister George, the intervention forms part of the government’s broader effort to equip the next generation of leaders and problem solvers with advanced digital tools while reducing financial pressure on students and their families. The initiative represents a significant investment in youth digital literacy and technological capacity building across the education sector.

The free package includes expanded access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most capable model designed to answer complex questions, analyze images and assist with academic writing and homework. Students will also gain access to Deep Research, which creates in depth custom reports by pulling information from hundreds of reliable sources.

Additional features include NotebookLM, a digital thinking assistant that helps organize thoughts, summarize materials and now includes enhanced audio and video overviews. The package also provides access to Veo 3 for video generation and Nano Banana, Google’s new image generation and editing model that allows students to reimagine photos and turn abstract ideas into striking visuals.

Minister George expressed appreciation to Google for its ongoing collaboration with the Ministry, stating that the partnership extends beyond the AI Research Lab and the One Million Coders Programme. He emphasized that the collaboration will continue to expand to benefit more students across the country.

The technology offer follows Google’s broader regional initiative to equip African university students with foundational AI skills. The company recently rolled out similar programs in Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe, making its most advanced AI tools available to eligible university students across these countries free of charge for one year.

Google has built these tools with learning at the core, aiming to help students work through complex problems, structure arguments, prepare for tests, get homework help and test their understanding with interactive quizzes. The company’s Guided Learning mode acts as a learning companion, guiding students with questions and step by step support rather than simply providing answers.

Minister George encouraged students across Ghana to take advantage of the opportunity and urged the public to help spread the information. He highlighted that the initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and digital innovation.

Students can register for the Gemini Pro Plan through designated online platforms. The offer requires verification of student status through SheerID using university email or official enrollment documents. Students should use their personal Gmail accounts rather than school issued emails when registering.

After the 12 month free period, the subscription renews automatically unless cancelled before the end of the trial period. Google will send reminder notifications within a month of the offer period ending, and students can cancel their subscriptions at any time to avoid charges.

The Ministry of Communications has also partnered with Google on several other digital initiatives including the establishment of an AI Research Lab and the One Million Coders Programme, which aims to train one million young Ghanaians in coding and software development skills over a multi year period.

This latest announcement demonstrates the government’s focus on leveraging partnerships with global technology companies to expand access to cutting edge digital tools and training for Ghanaian youth. The initiative is expected to enhance AI literacy among students while preparing them for future workforce demands in an increasingly technology driven global economy.

The deadline for redemption remains 9 December 2025, after which the offer will no longer be available. Eligible students are encouraged to sign up before the deadline to secure their 12 months of free access to Google’s advanced AI learning tools.