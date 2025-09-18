Government Launches Digital Push to Revive Ghana’s Struggling Film Industry

The government has unveiled an ambitious digital transformation strategy for Ghana’s film industry at the maiden National Film Dialogue, positioning technology innovation as the key to reversing years of decline and achieving global competitiveness.

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Mohammed Adams Sukparu announced the initiative at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, on behalf of sector minister Samuel Nartey George, emphasizing government’s commitment to building digital infrastructure that amplifies local storytelling and expands international reach.

The announcement comes as Ghana’s film industry faces significant structural challenges. Industry observers note that the once-thriving sector “has been plagued with structural and financial difficulties, with emerging filmmakers finding it increasingly hard to break through.” The digital transformation strategy represents the Mahama administration’s response to calls for comprehensive industry reform.

Sukparu highlighted successful examples of digital platform utilization, citing The Burial of Kojo, a micro-budget Ghanaian production that achieved international recognition after being acquired by Netflix through Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY production company. The film, “filmed entirely in Ghana on a micro-budget, with local crew and several first-time actors,” demonstrated how digital platforms can amplify Ghanaian stories globally.

The minister emphasized grassroots digital innovation, noting how young animators in Kumasi leverage open-source software and YouTube tutorials to create content gaining traction on TikTok and Instagram. These examples illustrate the potential for democratized content creation through accessible digital tools, particularly among Ghana’s youth demographic.

The National Film Authority organized the dialogue “to deliberate on issues affecting the film industry and the way forward,” with the event attended by filmmakers, producers, distributors, policymakers, academics and international partners. The gathering reflects renewed government attention to a sector that has struggled with inconsistent policy support and limited infrastructure investment.

Strategic partnerships between technology and creative industries will be central to the government’s approach, with Sukparu pointing to regional models including virtual production studios in South Africa and Nigeria, as well as Kenya’s blockchain-based royalty management systems. These examples provide practical frameworks for integrating digital technologies into Ghana’s creative ecosystem.

The digital infrastructure expansion prioritizes connectivity improvements and skills training to equip young creatives for 21st-century opportunities. The initiative recognizes that technological access remains a significant barrier for many Ghanaian filmmakers, particularly those operating outside Accra’s concentrated industry infrastructure.

Sukparu positioned film as more than entertainment, describing it as a tool for job creation, tourism promotion, education, and national identity projection. Government priorities include “job creation, tourism promotion, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening national identity” through strategic film industry development.

The announcement represents a shift from previous approaches that focused primarily on funding support toward comprehensive digital ecosystem development. The government’s emphasis on technology integration acknowledges that Ghana’s film industry must compete in an increasingly digital global marketplace where traditional distribution models have been disrupted.

Industry challenges remain substantial despite government commitments. Local industry leaders have “highlighted the challenges faced by local filmmakers and emphasized the urgent need for structural changes to elevate the industry.” These structural issues include limited access to professional equipment, inadequate training facilities, and weak distribution networks.

The success of The Burial of Kojo on Netflix demonstrates the potential rewards of digital platform engagement, but also highlights the gap between Ghana’s current industry capacity and international standards. The film’s journey from Kickstarter crowdfunding to global streaming distribution illustrates both the opportunities and challenges facing Ghanaian filmmakers.

For emerging filmmakers, the digital transformation promise offers hope for expanded opportunities, but implementation details remain crucial. The government’s ability to deliver on infrastructure commitments and skills training programs will determine whether digital transformation becomes reality or remains aspirational.

The ministry’s pledge to “invest in the digital backbone of the industry” requires substantial financial commitments at a time when Ghana faces fiscal constraints. Balancing infrastructure investment with direct support for filmmakers presents ongoing challenges for policymakers.

The initiative’s success will likely depend on sustained political commitment across electoral cycles, effective private sector partnerships, and the industry’s ability to adapt to digital-first production and distribution models that increasingly define global entertainment markets.

International recognition of films like The Burial of Kojo provides a foundation for the government’s optimism, but scaling individual successes into systematic industry transformation remains the ultimate test of the digital strategy’s effectiveness.