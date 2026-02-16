Government Launches Digital Platform for Farmer Services

The government, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fauree Link GH Limited to deploy a nationwide digital agricultural ecosystem platform called Akuafoɔ Anidasoɔ, meaning Farmers’ Hope.

The agreement was signed in Accra on Monday, February 16, 2026, establishing a framework for the development of a government branded digital infrastructure aimed at transforming farmer services, agricultural financing, input distribution and market access.

According to MoFA, the platform is designed to serve as a central digital backbone for Ghana’s agricultural ecosystem, supporting national farmer registration and verification, digital input distribution, subsidy management, embedded agricultural finance solutions and market linkage systems.

The platform will also provide government oversight dashboards for data driven policy monitoring, aligning with Ghana’s Feed Ghana Programme and the broader agricultural modernization agenda.

A structured pilot programme is scheduled to begin on March 15, 2026, ahead of the new farming season. The pilot will test system readiness, farmer onboarding processes and ecosystem integration before the platform is rolled out nationwide.

The government emphasized that farmer data will remain their property, while aggregated and anonymized macroeconomic data generated through the platform will be treated as a sovereign national asset.

MoFA stated that the Akuafoɔ Anidasoɔ platform will transform farmer services, agricultural financing, input distribution and market access, positioning the country to deliver on its agricultural transformation objectives.

According to the ministry, this collaboration represents a major milestone in Ghana’s digital agriculture transformation drive. By integrating technology into farmer registration, financing and market systems, the initiative is expected to improve productivity, enhance transparency, strengthen subsidy targeting and expand farmers’ access to finance and structured markets.

The platform will operate as a government branded white label system, allowing full sovereign control over branding, policy configuration and user experience while leveraging Fauree Link’s technical infrastructure and digital agriculture expertise.

Key features of the platform include a comprehensive farmer registry with Know Your Customer (KYC) compliant digital profiles, real time input credit and embedded financing for seed, fertilizer, feed and tools, verified delivery based payment triggers to ensure transparency and eliminate delays, digital traceability from farm to market, integration with licensed financial institutions for credit scoring and formal banking services, and government policy dashboards for real time monitoring and data driven decision making.

The initiative is expected to close the financing gap for millions of smallholder farmers through an end to end digital system that integrates growers, aggregators, agro input dealers, processors, financial institutions and government actors.

MoFA indicated that the platform positions Ghana to emerge as a regional leader in digital agricultural governance and agri finance innovation, supporting both the modernization of farming practices and the strengthening of agricultural value chains.

The government has been pursuing a digital transformation agenda for the agricultural sector, recognizing that technology driven solutions can address longstanding challenges in farmer access to inputs, credit and markets.

Previous digital agriculture initiatives in Ghana have included the Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (GhAAP), which streamlines distribution of free and subsidized agriculture inputs, and various mobile based platforms for farmer education and extension services.

The Akuafoɔ Anidasoɔ platform builds on these earlier efforts by creating a unified ecosystem that connects multiple stakeholders across the agricultural value chain.

Fauree Link GH Limited, the technology partner, brings experience in developing digital agriculture solutions in Ghana and other African markets. The company has previously worked with the Presidential Initiative on Agriculture and Agribusiness (PIAA) on similar digital financing platforms.

The March 2026 pilot programme will focus on selected districts to validate the platform’s functionality and user experience before full national deployment during the main farming season.

Ghana’s agricultural sector employs approximately 52 percent of the workforce and contributes about 20 percent to national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), making its modernization a strategic priority for economic development and food security.