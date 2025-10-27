Government Launches Concessionary Loans to Drive Green Jobs Investment

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment announced concessionary loans and incentives for private sector green jobs investment, targeting youth unemployment and sustainable economic growth.

The government has introduced new financial incentives and concessionary loans to encourage private organizations to invest in green jobs as part of efforts to address unemployment while promoting sustainable economic development.

Labour, Jobs and Employment Minister, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, said the programme will create opportunities for young people and stabilize the country’s job market. He described the initiative as designed to create decent work for youth while protecting the environment and strengthening employment stability nationwide.

The initiative builds on the Green Jobs Policy first launched in 2021, which promotes renewable energy, sustainable industries, and environmentally friendly business practices. The government is partnering with private sector organizations to develop job opportunities while advancing environmental protection.

The Ministry is currently engaging key stakeholders to refine and streamline the policy for effective implementation. Speaking at a recent stakeholder forum, Nii Odai, representing the Ga Mantse, urged the government to ensure employment policies create sustainable opportunities for young people. He emphasized that youth must be at the centre of green job policies and that government should ensure the initiatives deliver lasting employment.

Forum participants highlighted the role green jobs play in driving socioeconomic growth and environmental sustainability. The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to investing in initiatives that promote decent work while safeguarding the environment, stating that employment creation must go hand in hand with sustainable development.