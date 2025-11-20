Government Inaugurates Nuclear Power Ghana Board for Energy Expansion

Government has inaugurated the Nuclear Power Ghana Board as the country advances efforts to add nuclear energy to its national power mix, marking progress in a decades-long pursuit first envisioned by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor, speaking on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, described the inauguration as a significant milestone in Ghana’s energy transformation agenda. He emphasized that stable, affordable base-load power is essential for industrial growth, attracting investment, and maintaining long-term competitiveness.

“Global experience is clear. Every nation seeking long-term industrial expansion needs access to stable, affordable base-load power, and nuclear energy remains one of the most reliable pathways to achieve this,” the minister stated.

Mr. Jinapor charged the newly inaugurated board with accelerating progress and delivering tangible results. He urged members to break new ground and translate Ghana’s long-standing nuclear vision into concrete outcomes.

“I have charged the Board to break new ground, accelerate progress, and deliver on the long-standing objective of adding nuclear power to our national energy mix,” he said.

The minister stressed the need for institutional strengthening, technical capacity development, and strict adherence to global safety standards as the board begins its work.

Ghana currently operates only the Ghana Research Reactor-1 (GHARR-1), a small research reactor used primarily for education, research, and medical isotope production. The country does not yet have a commercial nuclear power plant.

Government has undertaken several preparatory measures in recent years. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) has been established to oversee safety, licensing, and regulatory compliance. Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) serves as the designated owner and future operator of the planned facility.

Officials have conducted rigorous site selection and safety assessments with support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure compliance with international nuclear standards. These evaluations help identify suitable locations and address safety requirements before construction begins.

Capacity building efforts have included training personnel at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC). Staff from the Volta River Authority (VRA) and other agencies have been seconded to NPG to build operational expertise.

Ghana is engaging international partners for technical assistance. The country has signed agreements with U.S.-based NuScale Power to explore deploying small modular reactors, which are considered more flexible and potentially safer than traditional large-scale nuclear plants.

Proponents argue that nuclear power will transform Ghana’s industrial landscape by providing reliable, stable electricity. Officials expect it to attract foreign investment, strengthen manufacturing and technology sectors, and reduce operational costs for businesses dependent on consistent power supply.

The inauguration comes as Ghana seeks to diversify its energy portfolio beyond hydroelectric and thermal generation. Energy security remains a priority as the country aims to support industrial expansion and economic development.