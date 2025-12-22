Government Grants Permits for Responsible Cooperative Mining in Anwia and Teleku Bokazo

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has handed over mining operating permits to the Anwia and Teleku Bokazo Responsible Cooperative Mining Society Ltd in the Ellembelle District, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to promote responsible and sustainable mining practices.

The two communities, whose residents are largely engaged in farming and artisanal mining, are the first beneficiaries of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP). With the permits, the cooperative has been granted access to mine at an abandoned concession relinquished by Adamus Mining Limited to the Government of Ghana, believed to contain significant mineral deposits.

The development follows a series of negotiations led by the Minister with Adamus Mining Limited to release the site for community-based mining. The rCOMSDEP is a flagship initiative spearheaded by the Minister, forming part of government’s broader efforts to combat illegal mining while promoting responsible and sustainable mining practices.

According to the sector minister, the programme is a key intervention designed to eliminate harmful mining practices, particularly the use of mercury, which poses serious environmental and health risks. “Miners operating under the initiative will undergo comprehensive training in responsible and sustainable mining methods,” he said.

In addition, the cooperatives will be supported with modern processing technologies and water treatment systems to significantly reduce pollution and environmental degradation. The Chief Executive Officer of rCOMSDEP, Ing Frank Asare Pedro, Esq., urged members of the cooperatives to remain law-abiding and adhere strictly to responsible mining practices.

“We will work closely with regulatory agencies to ensure that the cooperatives fully implement the mining practices they have been trained to adopt,” he added. The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, expressed concern about the wanton destruction of water bodies and forest reserves caused by illegal mining activities.

He cautioned illegal miners to desist from destructive practices and enrol under the Responsible Cooperative Mining initiative, warning that the law would soon catch up with those who refuse to comply. The programme is expected to benefit over 1,000 small-scale miners in the Ellembelle District and promote sustainable mining practices in the region.

The Minister emphasized that the government’s commitment to promoting responsible mining is unwavering, and the rCOMSDEP is a testament to this commitment. He urged the cooperatives to take advantage of the programme to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the development of their communities.

The Anwia and Teleku Bokazo Responsible Cooperative Mining Society Ltd is expected to serve as a model for other communities in the region, demonstrating the benefits of responsible and sustainable mining practices. The programme is a significant step towards promoting sustainable mining and reducing the environmental impact of mining activities in Ghana.