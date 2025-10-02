Government Extends Security Curfews in Savannah Region

Ghana’s Interior Ministry has renewed nighttime restrictions for two troubled communities in the Savannah Region, maintaining reduced hours as authorities work to restore calm following months of deadly disputes.

The Interior Minister renewed curfew hours for both Bole Township and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Township from midnight to 5:00 am, effective October 1, 2025. The decision came through Executive Instruments based on advice from the Regional Security Council.

These latest renewals mark a significant easing from the stricter measures imposed in late August. When authorities first intervened, they set curfew hours from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am after at least six people died in violent clashes that erupted in Gbiniyiri, a farming community in the district.

The conflict appears rooted in overlapping land and chieftaincy tensions. Violence escalated when a local chief sold land to a private developer, sparking resistance from some residents who opposed the sale. What started as a localized disagreement quickly spread across community lines.

Since then, authorities have progressively relaxed the restrictions. The current midnight-to-dawn curfew represents the most lenient hours since the crisis began, suggesting officials believe the situation has stabilized enough to allow more normal evening activity.

The Interior Ministry has consistently urged traditional leaders, youth groups, and residents to pursue peaceful dialogue rather than confrontation. Security forces continue monitoring both areas as the government balances maintaining order with allowing communities to resume daily life.

Both townships remain under watch, though the reduced curfew hours signal cautious optimism that tensions may be cooling in these Savannah Region communities.