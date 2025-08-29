Government email system remains offline as NITA works to restore service

Ghana’s official government email system has been down since early Monday morning, disrupting communications across all ministries, departments, and agencies for nearly a week.

The .gov.gh email service went offline around 5:00 a.m. on August 25 and has remained inaccessible, forcing government officials to use personal email accounts or alternative platforms for official correspondence. The prolonged outage has raised questions about the security and reliability of Ghana’s digital infrastructure.

National Information Technology Agency CEO Mark Oliver Kevor confirmed the disruption but ruled out a cyberattack. He described the situation as a “technical challenge” that NITA is addressing with its technology partners.

“There has been a technical challenge which we are addressing with our technology partners,” Kevor said. The agency is working with contracted service provider eSolutions to restore the platform, though no specific timeline has been provided for full restoration.

The blackout has sparked public speculation about possible cyber intrusion, given the sensitive nature of government communications. Some officials have resorted to using personal email accounts, raising concerns about data privacy and security protocols.

Cybersecurity experts warn that prolonged disruptions could damage public trust in government digital systems. The outage creates opportunities for disinformation and questions the state’s ability to protect its own digital infrastructure.

The incident occurs amid rising cybersecurity threats across Africa, where governments and corporations face increasing attacks from hackers. Analysts suggest the episode should prompt Ghana to invest more heavily in resilient IT systems and stronger cybersecurity measures.