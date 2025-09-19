Government Deploys Tracking Technology to Combat Excavator-Based Galamsey Operations

Ghana’s government has implemented sophisticated tracking systems to monitor excavator movement and prevent heavy machinery diversion to illegal mining sites, marking a technological escalation in the fight against galamsey operations.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, revealed during an Angel FM interview that specialized task forces now deploy tracking devices on imported excavators to ensure compliance with approved operational zones.

The tracking initiative involves trained enforcement officers at ports who tag and track all excavators entering the country, representing a comprehensive approach to equipment monitoring from import to deployment.

Since the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division began mandatory excavator registration on May 1, 2025, approximately 150 excavators have successfully entered the tracking system, according to recent government statistics.

The Minister of State emphasized that importers must now specify exact operational purposes for excavators before importation approval, with deviation from designated geographic areas triggering immediate alerts through the tracking network.

“Once an excavator moves beyond its designated geographic area, we are notified through the trackers and can consequently lock them up,” Kwakye Ofosu explained, highlighting the real-time monitoring capabilities of the new system.

Government officials report tracking at least 800 excavators across the country, suggesting the program’s expansion beyond newly imported equipment to include existing machinery.

The technological approach complements broader enforcement measures that have yielded significant results in recent months. Government statistics reveal 71 illegal miners arrested and over 150 excavators, vehicles, and firearms confiscated during ongoing anti-galamsey operations.

Trade data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity indicates Ghana imported excavators worth $205 million in 2023, ranking as West Africa’s highest importer and outspending Nigeria by more than double, underscoring the scale of equipment entering the country.

The tracking system addresses concerns about excavator diversion from legitimate construction projects to illegal mining sites, a practice that has historically undermined anti-galamsey enforcement efforts. By monitoring equipment movement in real-time, authorities can respond swiftly to unauthorized usage patterns.

The excavator tracking initiative forms part of broader measures including permanent military deployment to 44 identified galamsey hotspots, demonstrating government commitment to multi-pronged enforcement strategies.

President John Dramani Mahama previously expressed concern about Ghana’s disproportionate excavator numbers relative to construction activity, suggesting many machines serve illegal mining operations rather than legitimate development projects.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) now plays a central role in the tracking system, working alongside the Minerals Commission to ensure comprehensive equipment monitoring from port entry through operational deployment.

Kwakye Ofosu stressed that these interventions demonstrate government seriousness in addressing galamsey while calling for public support in the ongoing anti-illegal mining campaign.

The tracking technology represents a significant advancement in Ghana’s anti-galamsey arsenal, moving beyond traditional enforcement methods toward sophisticated monitoring systems that provide real-time operational intelligence to security agencies.