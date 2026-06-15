Government Denies Plans to Sell Ghana International Bank Stake

A presidential staffer and Bank of Ghana board member has rejected claims that the government intends to sell Ghana’s shares in Ghana International Bank, the London-based institution founded in 1959, after an IMANI Africa executive made the allegation on social media.

Kofi Bentil, vice president of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, posted the claim online, tying it to two other financial moves he alleged the government had made. Bentil had earlier raised concerns about the Bank of Ghana’s sale of gold from reserves, arguing that proceeds from the sale were used to reduce the central bank’s recorded losses rather than to rebalance its portfolio as officially stated. He also alleged a failed sale-and-leaseback arrangement involving the Bank of Ghana’s office building. On the GHIB matter, his post alleged the government was now planning to sell Ghana’s shares in the London bank, adding: “Nkrumah must be rolling in his grave.”

Responding on social media, the presidential staffer identified as Beatrice Annan called the GHIB allegation false and said the government had taken no such decision. “This is a big fat lie. Kindly disregard makers of fake news who are gasping for scandals,” she wrote. She described Bentil as sympathetic to the opposition New Patriotic Party and said the government would not permit such a sale.

Ghana International Bank is a commercial bank headquartered in London, established in 1959. It operates as a pan-African trade finance institution and serves as a correspondent banking channel for transactions across West Africa.

Bentil did not provide documentary evidence for the GHIB sale claim in his post, and the government has offered no response beyond the denial posted by the presidential staffer. NewsGhana could not independently verify whether any proposal to divest Ghana’s GHIB stake exists or is under active consideration.

The Bank of Ghana posted a loss of GH¢15.63 billion for 2025, according to its annual report released in May 2026, a figure that has intensified scrutiny of the central bank’s financial management and fuelled broader debate about state asset decisions.

The IMANI vice president did not respond to a request for comment before publication.