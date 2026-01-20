Government Denies Cement Price Increases as Competition Drives Costs Lower

Government through the Ministry of Trade has moved to calm concerns over cement prices and quality, saying increased competition and improved macroeconomic conditions have helped drive prices lower even as it steps up engagement with manufacturers to ensure compliance and market stability.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare said there has been no recent increase in cement prices, pushing back against speculation circulating in the public domain. Speaking after a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana (COCMAG), she said prices had declined from late 2024 levels and were being closely monitored under existing regulations.

The 42.5 grade of cement, which sold at about 118 cedis toward the end of 2024, is now retailing at around 107 cedis, while the 32.5 grade has fallen to between 80 and 85 cedis from roughly 113 cedis, according to the minister. She attributed the decline to stronger competition in the market and improved macroeconomic stability including exchange rate improvements.

Ofosu Adjare said government has been working with manufacturers to promote fairness for both producers and consumers, while acknowledging that input costs such as exchange rates, energy prices, and electricity tariffs continue to influence production costs. She said manufacturers had nonetheless assured the ministry of their commitment to maintaining affordable prices.

The engagement follows denial by GSA of circulating reports on social media claiming that cement prices would rise by six cedis per bag starting Monday, January 19. The Authority clarified that no directive has been issued to increase cement prices, and the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee, of which GSA is a member, has not approved any such adjustment.

“The notice suggesting a six cedi increase in cement prices from Monday, 19th January 2026, is FALSE. The Cement Manufacturing Development Committee, including GSA, has not issued any such directive. We urge the public to verify information through our official channels before taking action,” the GSA statement said.

The clarification comes at a time of heightened sensitivity in the construction industry, where cement prices directly affect project costs, housing delivery schedules, and the sector’s overall competitiveness. Cement pricing remains a key issue for the industry, especially as companies plan budgets for ongoing and upcoming projects in 2026 amid easing inflation and relative stability in the cedi.

The engagement aims to address emerging issues in the cement industry, including pricing transparency, quality compliance, and fair competition. The minister said her ministry, working with manufacturers, plans to intensify public education on cement pricing and ex factory price declarations to improve transparency and public understanding of how prices are determined.

“We have decided, as a ministry working closely with the cement manufacturers, to explain pricing to the populace because it is not fair that we have a law that consumers don’t know about,” Ofosu Adjare stated. “In 2026, the ministry is going to take leadership and explain how prices are done so that we know that what we get is fair.”

She added that any future price adjustments would be discussed with the ministry, with manufacturers required to provide justification in line with Legislative Instrument (LI) 2491, known as the Ghana Standards Authority (Pricing of Cement) Regulation, 2024, which regulates the cement industry and guides pricing of cement in Ghana.

COCMAG Chief Executive Officer Bishop Doctor George Dawson Ahmoah described the talks as constructive and necessary to maintain order and trust in the sector. He said the chamber supports competition but opposes unfair trade practices, adding that discussions with the ministry have focused on ensuring a level playing field, adherence to existing laws, and strict compliance with quality standards.

Dawson Ahmoah noted that manufacturers are committed to self regulation to ensure cement produced locally meets required specifications. He said the chamber remains ready to continue engaging with government to support a sustainable and compliant industry while praising the minister for her bold leadership and for fostering a strong and cordial relationship with cement manufacturers.

On standards enforcement, Ofosu Adjare reaffirmed the role of the Ghana Standards Authority in ensuring that cement sold on the market meets declared specifications, assuring consumers that products labeled as 32.5 or 42.5 grades will conform strictly to those standards.

The minister explained that the engagement was focused on LI 2491 and emphasized government’s commitment to working with GSA to enforce standards ensuring consumers receive exactly what they pay for. She commended cement manufacturers for their cooperation and said government would continue engaging industry players to safeguard price stability, quality assurance, and consumer protection in the sector.

Ofosu Adjare acknowledged challenges faced by manufacturers, including electricity costs, but said government had urged them to keep prices affordable while ensuring profitability. The meeting held behind closed doors yesterday in Accra with representatives of major manufacturers in attendance forms part of the ministry’s continuous engagement with industry players to understand their challenges and provide needed support while ensuring consumers are treated fairly.

The Trade Minister thanked manufacturers for their openness and willingness to provide quality cement at fair prices, and assured the public that the ministry would continue to provide authentic information on cement pricing and industry developments through official channels.

Public frustration had mounted over cement prices remaining static despite the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the United States dollar, which many expected to lead to commensurate price reductions. The cedi gained more than 40 percent against the dollar during 2025, creating expectations that import dependent industries would pass savings to consumers.

“The exchange rate has come down. We have a very stable macroeconomic situation in this country, and so the price of cement has been very stable,” Ofosu Adjare said during the briefing to journalists after the closed door meeting with manufacturers.

The ministry’s engagement with cement manufacturers represents a continuation of efforts that began in July 2025 when Ofosu Adjare first met COCMAG to urge price reductions reflecting cedi gains. At that earlier meeting, she emphasized that consumers must enjoy benefits of a strong currency since prices increase when the currency depreciates.

The July meeting also addressed product standardization and regulatory compliance across the sector, with the minister announcing that GSA would intensify quarterly inspections to ensure full compliance with national product standards. She warned manufacturers failing to meet standards would face shutdowns as government moves to end an era of weak compliance.

“Close down companies that are defaulting with substandard products to stop production until they can prove they can consistently produce quality products,” Ofosu Adjare said during the July engagement. She added that price should not be used to justify poor quality cement and warned of risks posed by substandard materials in public buildings.

The Cement Manufacturers Development Committee Regulation LI 2480 and the GSA Act 2022 allow the minister and GSA to revoke licenses and halt the sale of non compliant cement. Government has pledged to conduct regular inspections of cement plants to enforce compliance with these regulatory instruments.

Current prices represent declines from peaks reached in mid 2024 when cement ranged between 108 and 110 cedis for the 42.5 grade depending on brand. The construction industry, heavily dependent on cement pricing, welcomed assurances from government that prices would not increase and that quality standards would be rigorously enforced.

Major manufacturers operating in Ghana include Ghacem, CIMAF, CBI, Dangote, Dzata, Empire, and Diamond Cement. These companies collectively supply the domestic market and export to neighboring countries, making Ghana’s cement sector strategically important for regional construction activity.

Industry analysts note that cement prices are influenced by multiple factors including clinker costs, energy tariffs, exchange rates, transportation expenses, and regulatory compliance costs. The government’s engagement with manufacturers aims to ensure these cost factors are accurately reflected in pricing without allowing excessive margins that burden consumers.

The ministry’s commitment to public education on cement pricing mechanisms represents an effort to increase transparency in a sector where pricing formulas have historically been poorly understood by consumers and construction industry stakeholders. By explaining how ex factory prices are determined and what factors justify adjustments, government hopes to build public confidence in market mechanisms.

Looking ahead, the ministry indicated it would maintain close oversight of the cement industry throughout 2026, with regular engagements scheduled to monitor compliance, address emerging challenges, and ensure both manufacturers and consumers are treated fairly under existing regulatory frameworks.

The government’s intervention in cement pricing follows similar engagements with other industries including petroleum marketing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing where authorities have sought to ensure macroeconomic gains translate into consumer benefits through appropriate pricing adjustments by manufacturers and distributors.