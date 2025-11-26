Government Denies Billion Dollar Presidential Jet Procurement Claims

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has strongly rejected assertions that Ghana is spending one billion dollars on new presidential aircraft, calling the claim a blatant falsehood.

Speaking on Joy Prime in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh, Kwakye Ofosu explained that the expenditure forms part of a broader defence retooling initiative for the Ghana Armed Forces. He described the military’s current state as dire, with critical deficiencies in operational capability.

The government spokesperson revealed the Ghana Armed Forces currently has only one functional aircraft. All helicopters remain grounded following a recent tragic crash. The comment references the August 2025 helicopter disaster that killed Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others when their Ghana Air Force aircraft crashed in the Ashanti region.

Kwakye Ofosu broke down the 2026 defence allocation at approximately 300 million dollars for a comprehensive package. The procurement plan includes four helicopters, two aircraft, naval vessels, and armoured personnel carriers. He emphasised that the investment addresses fundamental security needs rather than luxury acquisitions.

The spokesperson confirmed that two aircraft in the package would be available for executive travel but stressed their primary designation as military assets. He explained the purchases represent a general retooling programme that will include aircraft for executive use, which he noted is necessary because the president must travel.

Kwakye Ofosu defended the acquisition strategy on cost grounds. He argued that purchasing the aircraft proves more economical than current rental arrangements, which can cost three million dollars for a single week long trip. The government has faced criticism over rental expenses for executive travel under previous administrations.

The clarification comes as public debate intensifies over defence spending priorities amid Ghana’s economic challenges. Security concerns in the West African region, particularly with growing instability along Ghana’s northern borders, have heightened discussions about military preparedness.

The government maintains that the investment represents essential modernisation for the armed forces rather than excessive spending on presidential comfort. Kwakye Ofosu framed security as the primary function of any government, justifying the multiyear defence budget allocation.