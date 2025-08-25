Government Defends Anti-Mining Unit Amid Corruption Claims and Civil Society Pressure

The government has defended its primary anti-illegal mining taskforce against corruption allegations while civil society groups demand concrete action to address what they describe as systemic failures in combating environmental destruction.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources reaffirmed Monday that the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat remains the only state-mandated body authorized to coordinate Ghana’s fight against illegal mining operations, known locally as galamsey.

Ministry Media Relations Officer Paa Kwesi Schandorf dismissed suggestions that NAIMOS has lost credibility following recent allegations by the NDC’s National Organiser Joseph Yamin about extortion by various anti-mining taskforces.

“When it comes to the fight against illegal mining, it is only NAIMOS that has the executive mandate to coordinate every operation nationwide,” Schandorf emphasized during an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show.

The official argued that NAIMOS operates with support from multiple government agencies including the Defence and Interior ministries, National Security, police, and local government bodies, distinguishing it from what he termed “parallel outfits” lacking official authorization.

However, environmental advocate Daryl Bosu from A Rocha Ghana challenged the government’s position, arguing that corruption concerns extend beyond unofficial groups to include legitimate enforcement agencies.

“Whether it is NAIMOS or the IGP’s enforcement team, the truth is there are serious concerns of extortion and divided responsibility,” Bosu stated, calling for harmonization of enforcement structures rather than denial of existing problems.

The environmental activist highlighted how decentralized police officers sometimes collaborate with illegal miners rather than arresting them, undermining broader anti-galamsey efforts across mining communities.

“We see officers on motorbikes moving from site to site not to arrest but to extort. That reality must be addressed if the government is serious,” Bosu added, pointing to systemic corruption within law enforcement ranks.

The debate comes as the government promises renewed intensity in fighting illegal mining following a recent helicopter crash involving security officials conducting anti-galamsey operations.

Schandorf rejected characterizations of government action as merely reactive, claiming authorities have operated “at the required threshold of intensity” for the past six months. He promised upcoming interventions that would “excite the public” and restore damaged forests and water bodies.

The assurances reflect growing pressure on the Mahama administration to demonstrate tangible progress against illegal mining, which has devastated large areas of forest reserves and contaminated major water sources including the Pra and Ankobra rivers.

Civil society organizations have expressed skepticism about government promises, citing previous commitments that failed to materialize into effective action. Bosu referenced unfulfilled pledges to track excavators, monitor fuel supplies, and repeal controversial mining regulations.

“We’ve heard these promises before but very little has been implemented. Civil society will not sit idle. We are mobilising with faith-based organisations and professional groups to hold government accountable,” Bosu warned.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions between government officials defending institutional integrity and environmental groups demanding concrete results in protecting Ghana’s natural resources from illegal mining activities.

The debate over NAIMOS effectiveness occurs against the backdrop of continued environmental degradation despite years of anti-galamsey campaigns by successive governments. Many mining sites remain active despite official enforcement efforts, raising questions about coordination between various agencies.

Environmental advocates argue that successful anti-galamsey operations require not just institutional mandates but also addressing corruption within enforcement agencies and ensuring consistent application of mining laws across all regions.