Government Deepens Gender Equity Push with Strategic Team to Drive Public Sector Reform

The government has inaugurated a high-level Technical Coordinating Group (TCG) to steer the implementation of the Comprehensive Gender Strategy for the Public Sector (CGSPS 2024–2028), marking a major step toward embedding gender equity across all levels of public administration.

This new team—formally launched at a ceremony held at the Public Sector Reform Secretariat (PSRS)—has been tasked with overseeing Ghana’s most ambitious gender mainstreaming framework to date. The CGSPS was developed under the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) and informed by a rigorous gender gap analysis conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Ghana.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms, Hon. Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba (MP), who is also the Committee Chairperson, highlighted the strategic significance of the group’s role. “Today we begin a collective journey to dismantle systemic barriers and build a more inclusive, equitable public service,” the Minister stated. “This group will lead the charge in translating policy into real change.”

In an interview, the Minister emphasized that while Ghana has had various gender policies and affirmative action frameworks in place, there is a renewed push to harmonize and implement these more efficiently.

“This is not a new concept. Gender equity strategies have always existed across ministries and agencies,” the Minister noted. “However, the CGSPS is about strengthening coordination, improving efficiency, and turning existing gender policies into results-driven reform.”

The CGSPS was developed by the Public Sector Reform Secretariat (PSRS) under the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) with technical support from PwC Ghana. It aims to close gender gaps in service delivery and public administration, enhance coordination among government institutions, and promote inclusivity in leadership and decision-making across public offices.

Missed Opportunities and New Momentum

Reflecting on the challenges of 2024; a politically charged election year, the Minister acknowledged that political distractions had stalled momentum and prevented many Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) from fully committing to gender equity initiatives.

“2024 was a missed opportunity in terms of fundraising and mobilising resources for implementation,” she stated. “With the inauguration of this committee, we’re resetting the agenda and placing gender reform back at the center of public sector transformation.”

The newly formed Technical Coordinating Group is tasked with developing implementation guidelines, mobilizing resources, and coordinating strategic activities across government bodies to ensure full execution of the CGSPS.

The Minister underscored the collaboration between key institutions such as the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Public Services Commission, and other relevant agencies.

“It’s not just about policy—this is about strategic implementation. We are relying on partnerships across ministries and civil society to make sure the CGSPS doesn’t just sit on a shelf,” she said.

The CGSPS is expected to catalyze lasting transformation in the gender dynamics of public sector governance, with a focus on equity, inclusion, and measurable outcomes.

As the strategy moves into its active implementation phase, expectations are high that Ghana will take concrete strides toward bridging gender disparities in its public institutions and setting a benchmark for inclusive governance in Africa.

Why the Strategy Matters

The CGSPS was designed to tackle long-standing obstacles to gender equality in Ghana’s public institutions—including weak inter-ministerial coordination, duplication of gender policies, and a widespread lack of attention to gender mainstreaming.

The new Technical Coordinating Group brings together representatives from key institutions such as:

Public Sector Reform Secretariat

Public Services Commission

Office of the Head of Civil Service

Office of the Head of Local Government Service

Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Ministry of Finance

Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice

National Development Planning Commission

Civil society and other relevant ministries

The PSRS will serve as the convenor, coordinating the Group’s quarterly meetings and overall activities.

Responsibilities of the Technical Coordinating Group

The Group’s mandate, as outlined in its newly drafted Terms of Reference, is both strategic and operational. It includes:

Developing implementation guidelines for PSOs

Facilitating the integration of the CGSPS into institutional policies and operations

Coordinating strategic activities and ensuring progress is harmonized across agencies

Advocating and promoting the adoption of the Strategy

Mobilising resources through partnerships and fundraising

Producing quarterly and annual progress reports

The overarching objective is to help public sector organisations build the capacity to support career progression, safeguard employee well-being, and deliver gender-sensitive public services—goals that align directly with Ghana’s Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act, 2024 (Act 1121).

Urgency and Outlook

Now midway through the second year of implementation, the Minister urged the Group to move swiftly in finalising guidelines and rolling out a comprehensive action plan. “We are on the clock,” the Minister warned, adding, “Visibility is critical—Ghanaians must see this strategy working.”

To that end, the Group has also been encouraged to actively promote its work on digital platforms, including the PSRS website, as a way to keep stakeholders and citizens informed.

A National Duty

“This is not just a policy document—it is a national call to action,” the Minister concluded. “We are counting on you to be bold, decisive, and transparent. With the right commitment, this Strategy will not just transform the public sector but set a new standard for gender equity across the country.”

The inauguration of the Technical Coordinating Group signals the beginning of a robust and coordinated approach to closing the gender gap in Ghana’s public institutions—one policy, one ministry, and one milestone at a time.

Speaking in an interview at the sidelines of the inauguration of the Committee, the Vice Chair, Elisabeth Obeng-Yeboah who is also a Director at the Office of the Head of Civil Service, highlighted the committee’s determination to work rigorously to meet its targets, suggesting an increase in the frequency of meetings to accelerate progress.

“We’ve initially agreed to meet quarterly, but given the broad and ambitious terms of reference, I’ll be proposing monthly meetings, at least in the early stages,” she explained. “We have just over three years, and we are committed to delivering results.”

She also emphasized the committee’s intent to unpack the CGSPS’s components and strategically align its implementation with existing gender legislation, including the long-anticipated Affirmative Action Bill.

“This strategy is not meant to duplicate existing laws,” Obeng-Yeboah added. “It is a structured program to bring life to what the Affirmative Action framework envisages. I was part of the team that developed this document, and we are committed to staying true to the law.”