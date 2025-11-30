Government Declares December 5 Statutory Holiday for National Farmers Day

The Ministry of the Interior has declared Friday, December 5, 2025 a statutory public holiday to mark the annual celebration of Ghana’s agricultural sector contributors. Interior Minister Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka issued the announcement this week, urging citizens to observe the day appropriately.

Farmers’ Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday of December, recognises the immense contributions of Ghana’s farmers and fishers to national development, food security, and economic growth. The national observance provides an opportunity for the country to acknowledge individuals whose work sustains food production and drives agricultural exports.

This year’s celebration is being held under the theme “Eat Ghana, Grow Ghana, Secure the Future.” The theme emphasizes domestic agricultural consumption, expansion of farming operations, and long term food security planning for future generations.

The main national event will take place in Ho, capital of the Volta Region, where government officials, agricultural stakeholders, and distinguished guests will gather to honor exceptional farmers. Regional celebrations will occur simultaneously across all 16 regions, while Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) will organize local ceremonies recognizing top performers within their jurisdictions.

Parliament has commended the industrious farmers across the country for their immense contribution to nation-building ahead of the celebration. The House announced it will not convene on Friday to allow Members of Parliament (MPs) and citizens to participate in honoring agricultural workers.

Mahama Ayariga, Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament and Majority Leader, presented the Business Statement on the floor of Parliament for the seventh week ending Thursday, December 4. He highlighted Parliament’s recognition of farmers’ vital role in sustaining the national economy.

Farmers Day celebrations typically feature exhibitions showcasing agricultural innovations, forums discussing sector challenges, and presentation of valuable prizes to outstanding farmers. The government has maintained the tradition of awarding top performers with prizes including three bedroom houses, vehicles, agricultural equipment, and substantial cash rewards since the award system began in 2002.

Farmers Day, instituted in 1985, continues to serve as a platform to celebrate the resilience and dedication of Ghana’s farmers, whose efforts sustain food security, drive exports, and contribute significantly to the economy. The annual observance recognizes individuals working in crop production, livestock rearing, fisheries, and other agricultural subsectors.

The agricultural sector remains central to Ghana’s economy, employing approximately 44 percent of the workforce and contributing significantly to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Farmers and fishers supply food for domestic consumption while producing cocoa, cashews, shea nuts, and other commodities for international markets.

December features three statutory public holidays in Ghana. Following Farmers Day on December 5, the nation will observe Christmas Day on Thursday, December 25, and Boxing Day on Friday, December 26. These holidays form part of 13 total statutory public holidays Ghana observes throughout 2025.

The Ministry of the Interior emphasized that Farmers Day recognition extends beyond ceremonial activities to acknowledging practical contributions farmers make toward national stability and prosperity. Agricultural productivity impacts food prices, employment opportunities, foreign exchange earnings, and rural development initiatives.

Regional organizing committees have finalized preparations for ceremonies across the country. Events will include cultural performances, speeches from dignitaries, agricultural product displays, and awards presentations recognizing farmers who demonstrated exceptional productivity, innovation, and community impact during the agricultural year.

The theme “Eat Ghana, Grow Ghana, Secure the Future” aligns with government initiatives promoting consumption of locally produced foods to reduce import dependency. The administration has launched campaigns encouraging Ghanaians to prioritize domestic agricultural products, thereby strengthening local farming communities and improving the trade balance.

Agricultural stakeholders including the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Peasant Farmers Association, Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen, and various commodity boards participate in organizing Farmers Day activities. These organizations coordinate nominations, verification processes, and selection of award recipients at district, regional, and national levels.

The December 5 holiday allows families to participate in community celebrations while reflecting on agriculture’s importance to national development. Schools, businesses, and government offices will remain closed, with only essential services operating throughout the day.