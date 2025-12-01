Government Credits Reforms for Ending Power Crisis at Energy Awards

Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan Mensah, has hailed Ghana’s recent progress in stabilizing power supply, crediting targeted reforms and strong industry collaboration for turning around the sector after the challenges of late 2024.

Speaking at the 9th Ghana Energy Awards on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Mensah recalled the 700 megawatt shortfall recorded in December 2024, which triggered widespread load shedding across the country. He noted that government led interventions across generation, transmission, distribution and financing had restored energy security and supported both economic and industrial growth.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that months of uninterrupted power supply signal a marked improvement from the instability experienced last year. He stated that through targeted reforms, the administration has restored energy security and supported economic and industrial growth, adding that government remains committed to sustaining these gains while advancing long term goals of energy security, economic stability and sustainable industrial expansion.

Mensah stressed that effective energy sector management goes beyond infrastructure, requiring the dedication of the professionals and investors driving its growth. He praised the collective effort of stakeholders in turning around what had become a critical national challenge.

This year’s event, held under the theme “Repositioning the Energy Sector as a Pillar of National Development,” celebrated achievements across the industry and gathered sector leaders, policymakers and international stakeholders. The ceremony drew industry leaders, regulators, chief executives and professionals for an evening dedicated to celebrating transformational leadership.

Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, served as Special Guest of Honour, reinforcing the government’s commitment to clean energy, local content and sector reforms. His presence underscored the administration’s dedication to positioning the energy sector at the heart of Ghana’s socio economic transformation.

Government initiatives highlighted at the ceremony include the addition of more than 200 megawatts of solar power, new mini grid systems supplying electricity to communities in Ada, the rollout of smart solar streetlights nationwide, and continued progress toward nuclear energy development. These projects represent significant steps toward diversifying Ghana’s energy mix and reducing dependence on traditional thermal generation.

Financial reforms, such as expansion of the Petroleum Commission’s Local Content Fund, are expected to boost Ghanaian participation in the oil and gas sector. The reforms aim to strengthen domestic participation and ensure that more Ghanaians benefit directly from the country’s petroleum resources.

Chairman of the Awarding Panel, Kwame Jantuah, underscored the role of independent assessment in driving sector accountability and innovation. He noted that independent institutions like the Ghana Energy Awards help assess sector performance and maintain accountability, emphasizing that such platforms are vital for promoting excellence and encouraging healthy competition within the industry.

The 2025 edition featured 26 competitive and six honorary award categories, with new recognitions for energy sector reformers, operational resilience and emerging female leaders. The expanded categories reflect the evolving priorities within Ghana’s energy landscape and recognize diverse contributions to sector development.

Flagship honours included Energy Personality of the Year for both male and female categories, Chief Executive of the Year for Power and Petroleum sectors, Chief Green Trailblazer Award, Emerging Female Leader in Energy Award, Energy Signature Award, Energy Sector Operational Resilience Award and Energy Advocate of the Year.

The event attracted global attention, including participation from Nishant Kumar Sharma, Executive Co-Chair of the World Energy Council’s Studies Committee on the Energy Trilemma, who shared insights on Ghana’s energy transformation within the context of global best practices. His presence highlighted international recognition of Ghana’s efforts to address energy sector challenges.

The nomination window, which ran from September 9 to October 31, 2025, received an impressive 500 plus submissions, including a remarkable number of first time entrants. This reflected growing national interest in celebrating excellence within the energy sector and the expanding scope of stakeholder engagement.

Upholding its reputation for integrity, transparency and due diligence, the Ghana Energy Awards implemented a rigorous multi stage evaluation process. The Secretariat, in close collaboration with the distinguished Awarding Panel, conducted detailed reviews, validation exercises and nationwide site visitations to authenticate submissions and ensure fairness in the shortlisting process.

Organized by the Energy Media Group, the awards are endorsed by the Ministry of Energy, allied agencies and the World Energy Council Ghana, with independent validation by Forvis Mazars and Casely Brooke Law Firm. The endorsements underscore the credibility and significance of the awards within Ghana’s energy ecosystem.

The December 2024 power crisis had raised concerns about Ghana’s energy security and the sustainability of industrial operations. Businesses and households across the country experienced frequent outages that disrupted productivity and daily life. The government’s subsequent interventions, including procurement of emergency power and infrastructure upgrades, have largely resolved the immediate challenges.

However, energy stakeholders continue to emphasize the need for long term structural reforms to prevent future crises. These include accelerating renewable energy deployment, strengthening transmission infrastructure, improving revenue collection in the distribution segment, and addressing legacy debts within the energy sector value chain.

The successful turnaround of the power situation has been welcomed by industry players and the public, though experts caution that sustained commitment to reforms will be crucial to maintaining stability. The energy sector remains central to Ghana’s economic transformation agenda, with reliable electricity supply serving as a foundation for industrialization and improved quality of life.