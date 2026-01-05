Government Condemns Fire Service Assault on Class Media Journalist

Government has condemned the assault of a Class Media Group journalist allegedly by Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel and pledged firm disciplinary action against those responsible. The incident occurred Monday morning at Kasoa New Market in the Central Region’s Awutu Senya East Municipality, where Samuel Addo was covering aftermath events following a devastating fire outbreak the previous evening.

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu described the attack as most unacceptable, vowing that authorities would not tolerate assaults on media practitioners carrying out their professional duties. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to press freedom and accountability within state institutions, stating that firm action would be taken against what he termed rogue elements involved in the assault.

Addo told Citi News that after filing a morning show report, he proceeded to a nearby fire station to obtain GNFS’s official account of the incident. Upon arrival, he witnessed fire service officers allegedly assaulting civilians and decided to record the scene with his mobile phone. The journalist identified himself as a media person when a young fire service officer initially approached him, and that officer walked away. However, the situation escalated when approximately ten officers, including the same personnel, allegedly confronted and attacked him.

The journalist reported to police that GH₵10,200 went missing from the GH₵20,000 he had in his possession during the assault. His mobile phone was later retrieved through the intervention of Phyllis Naa Koryor, Member of Parliament for the area, but the missing cash has not been recovered. Addo confirmed he has been issued a police medical form and is proceeding to a hospital for treatment as investigations continue.

Video footage circulating on social media shows Addo being manhandled amid a chaotic scene, with some GNFS personnel shouting at him while others struck him with a hard hat. The video has sparked widespread public outrage and calls for accountability from media advocacy groups, journalists, and civil society organizations across Ghana. Three people, including the journalist, reportedly sustained injuries during clashes at the market that also involved traders and local youth.

The Ghana National Fire Service issued a press release on January 5 confirming that the alleged assault is under police investigation and pledging full cooperation to establish facts. GNFS spokesperson Desmond E. Ackah, a Divisional Officer Grade Two (DO II) and Head of Public Relations, explained that the video appears to capture an altercation between firefighters and a suspected thief who, along with accomplices, reportedly attacked firefighters at the fire scene.

Management has constituted a committee to investigate the incident thoroughly, according to the GNFS statement. The Service emphasized that while it condemns attacks on its personnel, it equally does not condone any form of physical or verbal assault on civilians regardless of provocation. The organization urged the public to remain calm and exercise restraint while investigations continue, reiterating its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and transparency.

However, Ackah drew criticism when quoted by Accra based Starr FM as saying that GNFS personnel did not assault the journalist but rather seized his phone because he was recording an altercation at the fire scene without permission. The comment sparked backlash from media practitioners and members of the public who viewed the statement as defending misconduct and attempting to justify restricting press freedom during emergency situations.

Rebecca Ekpe, Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), strongly condemned the attack through social media. She characterized assaults on journalists as attacks on the conscience of the people, reiterating that freedom of expression remains priceless. Ekpe emphasized the need to protect media space in Ghana, warning that attacks on journalists undermine democratic principles and public access to information.

The West Africa Editors Society also condemned the assault in a statement issued January 5. The regional body representing editors in West Africa, an affiliate of The African Editors Forum continental group, said it was appalled after reviewing video evidence showing GNFS officers assaulting the journalist. The organization called on Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure accountability.

Eyewitnesses reported that tensions escalated at the market when some residents and traders attempted to assist firefighters in extinguishing the blaze, while others filmed operations. The situation deteriorated into clashes involving fire officers, traders, and local youth who had gathered at the scene. Some fire officers allegedly assaulted multiple individuals who were recording videos, despite identification as journalists performing professional duties.

The fire outbreak at Kasoa New Market began Sunday, January 4, at approximately 4:50 p.m. when GNFS received a distress call. The first fire tender from Kasoa Fire Station arrived eight minutes later, but the fire had already reached an advanced stage by that time. Personnel from both Kasoa Fire Station and Weija Fire Station were deployed to contain the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the market structure and trader goods.

Addo explained that he had remained at the scene throughout Sunday night covering the fire incident and returned Monday morning for a follow up report for his station’s morning show. The assault occurred as he attempted to document what he described as fire officers assaulting a civilian, a newsworthy incident separate from the original fire coverage that warranted journalistic attention and documentation.

Class Media Group has not issued a formal public statement regarding the assault on their journalist as of this report’s publication. However, sources within the organization indicate that management is monitoring the situation closely and providing support to Addo throughout the police investigation process. The media house is reportedly coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure justice is served.

Legal experts note that no security officer or government personnel has the right to prevent anyone from taking footage in public spaces under Ghanaian law. As long as activities occur within public spaces, citizens retain the right to photograph or video record events, including emergency response operations. Attempts to restrict such documentation raise serious constitutional questions about press freedom and citizens’ rights to information.

The incident has reignited debate about journalist safety during emergency situations and the relationship between media practitioners and security services in Ghana. Media advocacy groups emphasize that journalists performing their constitutional duties should receive protection rather than harassment from state institutions, particularly when documenting matters of public interest such as fire response operations and subsequent incidents.

Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the assault, though no arrests have been announced as of this report. Authorities are expected to review video evidence, interview witnesses including the journalist and other assault victims, and examine whether GNFS personnel violated any laws during the confrontation. The outcome could set important precedents for how security services interact with journalists during emergency responses.

The Ghana Journalists Association and other media organizations are monitoring developments closely, prepared to escalate advocacy efforts if investigations fail to produce accountability. Press freedom advocates argue that impunity for attacks on journalists undermines Ghana’s democratic credentials and sends dangerous signals that media practitioners can be targeted without consequences when documenting official misconduct.

Some social media commentators defended the fire service personnel, suggesting that journalists sometimes overstep professional boundaries and that every profession has rules requiring respect. However, these views have been challenged by legal analysts who point out that no professional guidelines permit physical assault, and that preventing documentation of activities in public spaces violates constitutional protections.

Minister Kwakye Ofosu’s swift condemnation signals the Mahama administration’s intention to uphold press freedom principles and demonstrate that attacks on journalists will not be tolerated under the new government. The minister’s characterization of perpetrators as rogue elements suggests authorities view the assault as individual misconduct rather than systemic GNFS policy, though critics note that institutional culture enabling such behavior requires examination.

The incident occurs barely a week into 2026 and raises concerns about journalist safety throughout the year. Media practitioners covering emergency situations, protests, and other potentially volatile events face risks of assault from security personnel, crowds, or parties with interests in suppressing documentation. Advocates emphasize that protecting journalists ultimately serves public interest by ensuring transparent reporting on matters affecting citizens.