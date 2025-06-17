Government committed to enhancing SHS infrastructure- Dr Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, Deputy Minister for Education, has assured candidates of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) of the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure at Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country to absorb them.

He said this was to ensure their smooth transition to SHS and provide a conducive learning environment for them.

Dr Apaak gave the assurance when he toured some BECE centres in Tamale on Monday to interact with candidates, invigilators and school authorities.

He was accompanied by Mr Alhassan Alidu Jnr, Northern Regional Director of Education, amongst other officials from the Regional Directorate of Education.

Dr Apaak said the government had already begun implementing measures to address food shortages in schools while also expanding infrastructure such as accommodation and classroom facilities to support academic excellence.

He said: “Government acknowledges the gaps and is working to address infrastructural challenges in various Senior High Schools across the country.”

He encouraged the candidates to remain focused and confident throughout the examination period, expressing optimism that the government’s efforts would ease their academic journeys in the years ahead.

Some candidates, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed confidence in passing the examinations and looked forward to continuing their education at the SHS level with improved educational facilities.

School authorities, during the visit, lauded the Minister’s visit, describing it as a morale booster for both the candidates and staff.

This year’s BECE, which began on Wednesday, June 11, is taking place across all 16 regions of the country with thousands of candidates participating in the week-long examination.