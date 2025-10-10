Government Commits GH¢130 Million to Complete La Hospital

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has pledged to deliver the long-stalled La General Hospital redevelopment within two years, backed by a GH¢130 million allocation in the 2025 national budget. The announcement came during his first site visit on October 9, signaling renewed momentum for the €50 million facility that has languished incomplete for years.

The project is set to resume following approval of the second Interim Payment Certificate (IPC), which will enable contractors to mobilize fully and continue construction work. So far, about €7 million has been disbursed from the total contract value, but funding remains a persistent challenge.

Unlike other infrastructure projects secured through loans or grants, the La General Hospital relies entirely on discretionary budget allocations. “There is no reliable or, if you like, a dedicated source of funding,” Akandoh explained during the site tour. “You have to make an allocation on the national budget before you get money to continue this project.”

The minister revealed he had engaged Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson just a day before the visit to expedite the release of funds. The Ministry of Finance has committed to ensuring resources flow to the project, which has already seen some workers return to the construction site.

The facility’s troubled history dates back to 2020 when the original structure was demolished due to structural defects. A subsequent attempt at reconstruction encountered similar setbacks, forcing authorities to pursue an alternative approach. The repeated delays have left the La community without adequate healthcare services, increasing pressure on nearby facilities like Ridge Hospital.

When completed, the 170-bed facility will provide modern healthcare services for residents of La and surrounding areas, helping to decongest other major hospitals in the capital. The redevelopment represents a critical upgrade to healthcare infrastructure in the Greater Accra Region, where demand frequently outstrips available capacity.

Akandoh’s two-year completion timeline sets an ambitious target for a project that has faced consistent funding uncertainties. Whether the government can maintain steady budget releases without a dedicated financing mechanism remains the key question facing both contractors and the communities eagerly awaiting the hospital’s reopening.

The minister’s commitment to regular engagement with the Finance Ministry suggests a more hands-on approach than previous administrations, potentially breaking the cycle of delays that has characterized this project since its inception.