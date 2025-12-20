Government Boosts Agro Processing Support Under 24 Hour Economy Policy

Government is stepping up support for agro processing as it seeks to accelerate industrial growth under the 24 Hour Economy policy, with Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare signaling stronger backing for local manufacturers during a working visit to Ekumfi Juice Factory.

The visit focused on how the Central Region based processor can expand production, add value to locally grown fruits and create jobs under the government’s industrialization drive. Ofosu Adjare said agro processing companies such as Ekumfi Juice are central to reducing post harvest losses, improving farmer incomes and supporting sustainable economic growth.

According to the minister, the 24 Hour Economy initiative offers factories the opportunity to operate more efficiently, scale output and meet rising domestic and export demand, including access to regional markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area. She emphasized that supporting such enterprises aligns with government’s broader economic transformation agenda.

Ekumfi Juice Operations Manager Frederick Kobbyna Acquaah briefed the minister on the company’s production capacity and operational constraints. He cited access to finance, reliable power supply and consistent raw material sourcing as key challenges facing the operation. According to Acquaah, “Sustained government support would allow the factory to expand operations, create more jobs for young people.”

Management disclosed plans to establish a new fruit juice processing plant in the Central Region in 2026, underscoring confidence in demand growth and government’s policy direction. The expansion signals growing optimism among local processors about market opportunities and the enabling environment being created.

Ofosu Adjare said the ministry would work with relevant agencies to address constraints facing agro industrial firms and ensure an enabling environment for investment and expansion. She stressed that removing bottlenecks in finance, power and raw material supply will be critical to unlocking the sector’s potential.

The minister also visited the company’s farms where fruits including oranges, guava and passion fruit are cultivated to support processing activities. The integrated farm to factory model represents the type of value chain development government seeks to promote across the agricultural sector.

The visit forms part of broader government engagement with local industries aimed at driving inclusive industrial development. Officials believe that strengthening agro processing will create multiplier effects across the economy by supporting farmers, creating manufacturing jobs and generating export earnings.

Industry observers note that successful implementation of the 24 Hour Economy policy in agro processing will require coordinated action across multiple ministries including energy, agriculture and finance. The policy aims to maximize utilization of existing industrial capacity while encouraging new investments in productive sectors.

Ekumfi Juice Factory produces a range of fruit based beverages using locally sourced raw materials, contributing to value addition in Ghana’s agricultural sector. The company’s expansion plans align with government efforts to reduce reliance on imported processed foods and beverages while creating opportunities for local fruit farmers.