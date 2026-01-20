Government Bonds Lead Fixed Income Trading With 1.70 Billion Cedis Volume

Ghana’s Fixed Income Market processed 1.70 billion Ghana cedis across 468 transactions on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, with new government bonds capturing the largest share of activity while treasury bills remained a significant component as investors balanced liquidity preferences against longer duration yield opportunities.

New Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds dominated the session, accounting for 981.67 million cedis through 60 transactions and representing 57.6 percent of total trading volume. Treasury bills contributed 654.17 million cedis across 383 separate deals, capturing 38.4 percent of market activity.

The session’s most actively traded instrument was a GOG bond maturing February 12, 2030, carrying an 8.80 percent coupon, which recorded 456.80 million cedis in volume across 12 transactions. The security traded at a yield of 14.78 percent with a closing price of 82.1329 cedis per 100 cedis face value.

Among treasury bills, a bill maturing August 31, 2026, led activity with 283.19 million cedis changing hands across 83 transactions at a closing price of 94.0695 cedis. The bill’s discount rate reflects current short term interest rate conditions in Ghana’s money market.

Corporate bonds recorded minimal activity with 3.88 million cedis traded across seven transactions. The largest corporate bond trade involved a security maturing August 28, 2028, with a 13.00 percent coupon, which saw 3.00 million cedis change hands in a single transaction at a closing price of 95.6026 cedis.

Sell and buyback trades involving government notes and bonds totaled 63.27 million cedis across 18 transactions. The most active instrument in this category was a GOG bond maturing February 6, 2035, with a 9.55 percent coupon, recording 39.34 million cedis across nine transactions at a yield of 16.25 percent and closing price of 68.7294 cedis.

The trading patterns demonstrate continued investor appetite for government securities despite yields on longer dated bonds remaining elevated compared to treasury bills. The 14.78 percent yield on the 2030 bond and 16.25 percent yield on the 2035 bond reflect market pricing of inflation expectations, credit risk, and liquidity premiums demanded for longer maturity exposures.

Government bonds trading at significant discounts to par value, such as the 2030 bond at 82.13 cedis and the 2035 bond at 68.73 cedis, indicate that coupon rates fixed when bonds were issued fall substantially below current market yields. Investors purchasing these bonds at discounts gain capital appreciation potential if held to maturity alongside periodic coupon payments.

The concentration of treasury bill trades, with 383 transactions compared to 60 for government bonds, suggests many market participants prefer shorter dated instruments offering greater liquidity and reduced interest rate risk. Treasury bills mature within one year, allowing investors to redeploy capital more frequently than longer dated bonds.

Ghana’s fixed income market serves critical functions including financing government operations through bond and treasury bill issuance, providing investment vehicles for banks, pension funds, insurance companies, and individual investors, establishing benchmark interest rates influencing lending across the economy, and enabling monetary policy transmission through Bank of Ghana operations.

The market’s structure includes primary auctions where government initially sells securities and a secondary market where investors trade previously issued instruments. Monday’s trading data reflects secondary market activity where existing securities change hands between investors at market determined prices and yields.

Settlement of fixed income trades occurs through the Central Securities Depository operated by Bank of Ghana, ensuring secure transfer of securities and payment. Most government securities trades settle on a T plus 1 basis, meaning one business day after the trade date, faster than equity market’s T plus 3 settlement.

The Securities and Exchange Commission regulates Ghana’s fixed income market alongside Bank of Ghana, which manages government debt issuance and monetary policy operations. Licensed broker dealers facilitate trading, providing liquidity and price discovery services to institutional and retail investors.

Market participants include commercial banks holding government securities for liquidity management and investment purposes, pension funds seeking stable income streams to match long term liabilities, insurance companies investing premiums to generate returns covering policy obligations, and individual investors accessing fixed income through direct purchases or mutual funds.

Ghana’s government securities market has evolved significantly since the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme concluded in 2023. That restructuring exchanged existing bonds for new instruments with modified terms, resetting yields and maturities to make debt servicing sustainable while restoring market function after prolonged uncertainty.

Post DDEP, government securities trading has normalized with regular primary auctions attracting competitive bids and active secondary market trading enabling portfolio adjustments. Yields have declined from crisis peaks as macroeconomic stability improved, though they remain elevated compared to pre crisis levels reflecting persistent credit risk perceptions.

The January 20 trading session shows yields on government bonds substantially exceeding coupon rates, creating mark to market losses for investors holding bonds purchased closer to par value. However, investors buying at current discounted prices lock in attractive yields to maturity while benefiting from capital gains as bonds approach redemption.

For banks recovering from DDEP impacts on bond portfolios, current elevated yields enable reinvestment of maturing securities at more attractive rates. As inflation declined to 5.4 percent by December 2025 from over 23 percent previously, real yields on government securities turned strongly positive, enhancing their attractiveness relative to equity or foreign currency alternatives.

Treasury bill auctions continue regularly with Bank of Ghana accepting bids for 91 day, 182 day, and 364 day maturities. These instruments provide safe liquid parking for short term funds while establishing reference rates for money market instruments and influencing commercial bank lending rates.

Corporate bond issuance remains limited in Ghana with most private sector borrowing occurring through bank loans rather than capital markets. The minimal 3.88 million cedis corporate bond trading on January 20 reflects the small size of this market segment compared to government securities dominance.

Expanding corporate bond issuance could diversify financing sources for businesses while providing investors additional options beyond government securities. However, developing robust corporate bond markets requires credit rating infrastructure, investor protections, standardized documentation, and sufficient market depth to ensure liquidity.

The sell and buyback transactions totaling 63.27 million cedis represent repurchase agreements where one party sells securities with agreement to repurchase at specified future date and price. These repos provide short term financing for securities holders while offering counterparties secured short term investment opportunities.

Repo markets enhance overall market liquidity by enabling temporary securities transfers without permanent ownership changes. Banks use repos to manage short term liquidity needs, while the transactions facilitate monetary policy implementation as Bank of Ghana conducts open market operations.

Looking ahead, Ghana’s fixed income market faces several dynamics including potential yield compression if inflation remains controlled and credit spreads narrow, increased supply as government finances infrastructure and social programmes requiring debt issuance, possible foreign investor return if Ghana regains market access for Eurobond issuance, and regulatory evolution to deepen markets and broaden participation.

For investors, the current environment offers elevated nominal and real yields compensating for risks while macroeconomic stability improves. Whether current yield levels prove sustainable or compress toward historical norms depends on fiscal discipline maintenance, inflation trajectory, and external financing conditions evolution.

The 1.70 billion cedis trading volume, while substantial, represents a single day’s snapshot of market activity that fluctuates based on investor portfolio rebalancing, primary auction settlement, and liquidity conditions. Tracking volume trends over weeks and months provides better insight into market health than individual sessions.

Ghana’s fixed income market capitalization exceeds 100 billion cedis in outstanding government securities alone, dwarfing the approximately 176 billion cedis equity market capitalization. This demonstrates bonds’ critical role in Ghana’s financial system and their importance for government financing and investor portfolio construction.