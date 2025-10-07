Government Bonds Dominate Trading on Ghana Fixed Income Market

Ghana’s fixed income market saw concentrated activity in government securities on Monday, with new government bonds and treasury bills accounting for the bulk of trading as investors continued positioning in local currency debt instruments. The Ghana Fixed Income Market trading report for October 7, 2025 revealed strong appetite for shorter dated government paper amid the country’s ongoing economic stabilization.

Treasury bills maintained their dominant position, with the 91 day, 182 day and 364 day instruments attracting substantial volumes from institutional investors. New government bonds also saw active trading, particularly the 2023 GC series, with the 2023 GC 8 bond recording 170 million cedis in volume, making it one of the day’s most heavily traded securities.

The trading pattern reflects investor preferences that have become established over recent months. Government securities offer yields in the 15 to 17 percent range for new bonds, providing attractive real returns as inflation continues its downward trajectory. While inflation declined to 11.5 percent as of August 2025, marking its lowest level in four years, bond yields haven’t compressed proportionally, creating opportunities for fixed income investors.

Corporate bonds remained largely dormant, with minimal activity across instruments issued by Letshego Ghana, Bayport Savings and Loans, Ghana Cocoa Board, Izwe Savings and Loans, Kasapreko and Quantum. That thin trading underscores the government’s continued dominance of Ghana’s debt markets, where corporate issuers struggle to attract investor attention amid abundant government paper offering competitive yields.

Old government bonds, many carrying coupon rates between 19 and 35 percent from Ghana’s high inflation era, showed virtually no trading activity. These legacy instruments reflect the country’s challenging fiscal history but have become increasingly illiquid as investors focus on newer issues with more standardized terms.

Bank of Ghana bills recorded limited activity, with only the 273 day bill showing significant volume of approximately 74.9 million cedis. Central bank bills serve monetary policy purposes, helping the BoG manage liquidity in the banking system, but typically see less secondary market activity than treasury bills or government bonds.

Sell and buyback trades, a form of repurchase agreement using government bonds as collateral, showed moderate activity. The 2023 A 2 and 2023 GC 6 bonds saw notable volumes in these repo style transactions, suggesting market participants are using government securities for short term financing needs. These transactions allow investors to access liquidity while maintaining exposure to bond positions.

The collateralized and GMRA repo segments showed no activity in Monday’s report, though these instruments play important roles in market liquidity management when utilized. GMRA refers to Global Master Repurchase Agreements, standardized contracts governing repo transactions that provide legal certainty for both parties.

Liquidity remains concentrated in newer government issues and treasury bills, creating a two tiered market. Primary dealers and institutional investors can trade actively in these liquid segments, but participants seeking exposure to corporate bonds or older government paper face significant challenges finding willing counterparties.

The yield environment continues reflecting risk premiums that haven’t fully adjusted to Ghana’s improving fundamentals. With inflation at four year lows and the cedi showing relative stability against major currencies, the gap between government bond yields and inflation rates suggests investors still demand compensation for perceived risks.

Ghana’s debt restructuring program, completed earlier this year, overhauled the country’s domestic and external debt obligations. The process created new bond instruments to replace old ones, explaining the bifurcation between heavily traded new series and dormant old bonds. Investors who participated in the debt exchange now hold restructured instruments that have become the market’s liquidity focal points.

USD denominated bonds, including the USD DDE FCA series, provide options for investors seeking dollar exposure while remaining in Ghana’s fixed income market. These instruments appeal to market participants concerned about currency risk or seeking to match foreign currency liabilities.

The fixed income market operates through the Bloomberg E Bond trading and market surveillance system, an electronic platform that standardizes trading despite the over the counter nature of bond transactions. Trading occurs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM GMT every business day, providing a defined window for price discovery and execution.

End of day closing prices apply specifically to government notes and bonds, providing benchmark valuations that market participants use for portfolio marking and performance measurement. This methodology helps ensure consistency across the market, though actual transaction prices can vary based on trade size and counterparty relationships.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market plays a crucial role in Ghana’s financial system, facilitating secondary trading of fixed income securities and providing liquidity that makes primary market issuance more viable. Without an active secondary market, investors would demand higher yields on new issues to compensate for illiquidity risk.

Recent trading volumes have fluctuated significantly. Just days earlier, on October 3, the market recorded exceptional trading volumes exceeding 1.22 billion cedis across more than 1,000 transactions, with treasury bills accounting for over 80 percent of activity. Monday’s activity, while solid, didn’t match those elevated levels.

The concentration of trading in government securities reflects both supply side and demand side factors. Government borrowing needs dominate issuance activity, while investors view sovereign debt as the most liquid segment offering yields attractive enough to justify credit exposure. Corporate bonds, despite offering diversification benefits, can’t compete for attention.

Market participants watch the yield curve closely for signals about inflation expectations and monetary policy direction. A steepening curve suggests investors expect higher rates ahead, while flattening indicates expectations of monetary easing. The Bank of Ghana has begun gradually reducing policy rates as inflation pressures cooled, creating potential for capital gains on existing bond positions.

For retail investors, accessing the fixed income market typically requires going through licensed brokers or investment managers, as the over the counter structure and minimum transaction sizes favor institutional participation. However, treasury bills remain accessible to smaller investors through primary auctions conducted by the Bank of Ghana.

The market’s evolution continues as Ghana’s economic conditions improve. Sustained inflation control, fiscal discipline and continued debt sustainability could eventually drive yields lower and attract more diverse issuers beyond government. Corporate bond market development remains a priority for policymakers seeking to deepen capital markets and provide alternative financing for private sector growth.

Monday’s trading report painted a familiar picture: government securities dominating activity, treasury bills leading volumes, and corporate bonds struggling for relevance. That pattern likely persists until either government borrowing needs decline significantly or corporate issuers find ways to differentiate their offerings and attract investor interest despite abundant sovereign alternatives.