Government bonds dominate as yields stay elevated

Ghana’s debt market maintained strong momentum Thursday with 841 million cedis trading across fixed income instruments, signaling continued investor confidence in government securities despite elevated yield levels. The market’s robust activity reflects ongoing appetite for yields that remain attractive by historical standards, even as they signal the government’s borrowing costs.

New government bonds led the charge with 369.25 million cedis traded, while treasury bills generated 199.02 million cedis in volume. Sell and buy back transactions in government securities added another 233.12 million cedis, demonstrating the depth of liquidity available in Ghana’s debt market. Corporate bonds and Bank of Ghana bills completed the picture with more modest contributions, suggesting investors remain focused on sovereign instruments.

The top performing security told an interesting story about where money is flowing. A new government bond maturing February 2027 attracted 138.56 million cedis in trading volume while yielding 14.62 percent. That yield level matters more than it might initially appear. Double digit returns on short to medium term government debt reflect either strong confidence in Ghana’s economic direction or compensation for lingering concerns about currency stability and fiscal trajectory. Likely it’s both.

Treasury bills, traditionally a safer harbor for conservative investors, also saw substantial demand with one security trading 37.9 million cedis. These instruments typically offer lower yields but provide flexibility through their shorter maturity dates. The active trading suggests investors are comfortable parking capital in government IOUs, at least for near term holdings.

Bank of Ghana bills contributed 20 million cedis in a single transaction priced at 93.0694, rounding out a comprehensive day across the fixed income spectrum. The participation across multiple instrument types indicates the market isn’t concentrated in any single security, which generally supports healthy price discovery and reduces volatility risks.

What separates Thursday’s trading from routine activity is what it reveals about Ghana’s debt market positioning. The 841 million cedis in daily volume across 542 transactions represents meaningful liquidity for a market of Ghana’s size. Investors appear willing to transact at current yield levels, which suggests acceptance of the government’s borrowing costs even as international commodity prices and global interest rates create ongoing pressures.

The elevated yields, particularly that 14.62 percent rate on the new February 2027 bond, warrant attention from both borrowers and investors. For the government, it means debt servicing costs remain substantial. For investors, it means available returns that international portfolios can’t easily replicate, which likely explains part of the trading activity. This dynamic has sustained Ghana’s fixed income market through various economic cycles.

Market participants watching this space should consider what sustained activity at these yield levels might indicate about forward expectations. If investors genuinely believed Ghana’s economic situation was deteriorating, we’d expect to see either reduced trading volume or demands for even higher yields. Instead, Thursday showed solid participation at prices that suggest measured confidence. Whether that confidence proves warranted over coming quarters will depend on fiscal performance, commodity export dynamics, and broader macroeconomic management.

The fixed income market remains one of Ghana’s most efficient price discovery mechanisms. Thursday’s trading pattern, with government securities dominating but multiple instrument types participating, reflects a market functioning as designed, even if the elevated yield levels remind observers that Ghana’s borrowing environment remains challenging by developed market standards.