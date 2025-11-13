Government Allocates Record GH¢30.8 Billion for Infrastructure and Jobs

President John Mahama has revealed that Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has allocated GH¢30.8 billion in the 2026 national budget to support the Big Push road construction initiative, more than double this year’s GH¢13.8 billion allocation.

The unprecedented budgetary allocation marks one of the largest infrastructure commitments in Ghana’s recent history, signalling what government officials describe as a decisive turning point in the country’s quest for durable, value driven public works.

According to President Mahama, the new funding will drive the completion of stalled projects and the launch of new road networks, especially across the northern transport corridors that have long suffered from neglect. The initiative is a cornerstone of Ghana’s long term national development agenda.

The Big Push Programme includes strategic allocations for road and bridge construction across the country. Key projects include the Accra Kumasi Expressway, designed to reduce travel time by 50% and create over 30,000 jobs, and the Adawso Ekye Amanfrom Bridge, expected to unlock the agricultural potential of the Afram Plains.

President Mahama directly linked the infrastructure drive to government’s transformative 24 Hour Economy policy. The roads form the backbone of the 24 Hour Economy, where farmers can move their produce at night, industries can run shifts through the evening, and markets can thrive beyond daylight hours.

The project will see construction and upgrading of over 260 kilometres of strategic roads to transform the northern transport corridor. The roads would form the first continuous asphalted corridor linking Wa, Lawra, Navrongo and Hamile, directly connecting Ghana’s north west to Burkina Faso.

Upon completion, travel time between Wa and Tumu would be reduced from over four hours to less than two and a half hours, while transport costs are expected to fall by up to 30%. The project is projected to directly benefit over 800,000 people and indirectly impact another 1.5 million through improved access to trade, education and health care.

The project will create over 2,500 direct jobs and 7,000 indirect jobs for artisans, engineers, and service providers, with a strong focus on using local materials and labour. President Mahama assured residents that funding would not be a challenge under the new framework.

The finance minister has guaranteed that once contractors raise certificates and complete roads to specification, they will receive payment immediately. The commitment addresses long standing complaints about delayed payments that have stalled infrastructure projects in previous years.

The 24 Hour Economy Programme aims to position Ghana as a manufacturing hub in West Africa by supporting businesses that operate beyond traditional daytime hours. Government is partnering with technology hubs, startups, universities, and innovators to build the digital infrastructure needed to sustain round the clock operations.

Digital innovation is projected to add over GH¢40 billion to Ghana’s economy by 2029 and create more than 440,000 new jobs, especially for youth and tech driven enterprises. Government’s Aspire24 Programme will support this transformation through strategic partnerships and technical assistance.

The Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA) complements these efforts by modernizing cocoa farming and boosting agricultural productivity. Government expects to revive cocoa farming through improved support systems, targeting 5.6% growth in 2025 and 8.3% in 2026 after a 22.4% decline in 2024.

The 2026 budget pledges over 4,000 pieces of machinery for farmers in 50 districts to support agricultural mechanization. Government will also establish farmer service centres nationwide to provide technical assistance, inputs, and market linkages.

Total expenditure for 2026 is projected at GH¢302.5 billion, with a significant portion dedicated to capital projects under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme and energy sector reforms. Government has earmarked GH¢30 billion specifically for the Big Push Programme’s road component.

President Mahama emphasized that the success of the Big Push depends on quality work, fiscal discipline, and public accountability. He urged residents to support the work, protect materials, and cooperate with engineers to ensure projects deliver real value to citizens.

The broader national network is designed to link northern regions to the middle belt and neighbouring countries, strengthening Ghana’s position as a gateway for regional trade and logistics under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Government is investing in regional tech hubs, innovation labs, and accelerators to ensure equitable access to digital opportunities nationwide. The one million coders programme and the Girls in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Initiative form part of efforts to build a digitally skilled workforce.