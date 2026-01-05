Government Advances Digital Road Tolling Procurement Process

The government has begun a competitive bidding process to select an operator for a nationwide digital road tolling system, Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza said on Monday, January 6, 2026, signaling progress toward reintroducing tolls without physical booths.

Speaking in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show monitored by multiple media outlets, the minister said the procurement process has already passed two stages, with authorities currently completing a traffic volume and data validation exercise across the public road network.

“That data work has been ongoing for about a month and is expected to end this month,” he stated, adding that the ministry expects clarity by the end of January on the next steps in the procurement. Agbodza noted that if everything goes well, within the next two weeks he should be able to say exactly when the procurement will be completed and when an operator will be selected.

Under the proposed system, road tolls will be collected digitally, eliminating physical toll booths in line with emerging regional practice. The minister said the rollout will involve close coordination between the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Ministry of Communications, particularly around enforcement and public education.

The digital toll initiative is part of government efforts to raise revenue for road maintenance and completion of ongoing projects, while reducing congestion and delays associated with manual toll collection. Once an operator is selected, the minister said public sensitization will begin ahead of implementation, stressing that only engineered and improved public roads would be tolled under the new system.

Ghana’s Cabinet approved the reintroduction of road tolls with a modern electronic system in August 2025, according to an announcement made during the government accountability series on August 5. The approval came as part of efforts to improve the maintenance regime for Ghana’s road network and enhance transparency and auditability of revenue inflows.

Agbodza revealed in August that the ministry had already launched a concessionaire pre-qualification process, with public advertisements completed and a pre-qualification conference held on July 3, 2025. The government aims to establish “the best road tolling system in Africa,” according to statements made during a March 2025 courtesy call by the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana.

The minister emphasized in March that the ministry was in the process of obtaining approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to select a transaction advisor who would assist in identifying suitable operators. “We want the best technical and financial proposal that will enable us to operate a highly sustainable tolling system,” he stated at the time.

The electronic platform would eliminate the traditional toll booth system that previously caused traffic congestion across major highways. Automated tolling stations will use electronic vehicle detection and digital payments designed to reduce wait times and streamline operations, providing real-time traffic data to support targeted maintenance planning.

During his parliamentary vetting on January 20, 2025, Agbodza had announced plans to reintroduce road tolls but emphasized that physical toll booths would not return. “We are bringing tolling of public roads back. However, we are not bringing toll booths back,” he explained. “The system will be deployed on a digital platform, meaning drivers will no longer need to stop and pay at physical booths.”

The minister criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for abolishing road tolls in November 2021 following the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy, calling the decision “illegal” and a setback to Ghana’s infrastructure funding. He noted that road contractors are currently owed up to 5,000 cedis, a significant sum that demonstrates the financial challenges facing the sector.

Agbodza stated that the new tolling regime will focus exclusively on engineered roads, meaning roads that have been fixed rather than rough or unmaintained surfaces. The automated tolling system aims to enhance transparency and auditability of revenue inflows, improve user experience, and reduce congestion at toll points.

Speaking at the launch of the National Stakeholders’ Engagement on the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway project in May 2025, Agbodza disclosed the government would implement a smart road tolling system by the end of year. He lauded the decision by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to implement smart road tolling systems on the project linking Ghana to four other West African countries including Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

Highlighting the modern approach, the minister confirmed that Ghana’s system will align with recommendations from ECOWAS leaders, who have called for digital road tolling across the region. “We are introducing a new road toll system where we do not need physical toll booths. In any case, ECOWAS leaders recommend that tolling across the region should now be rolled out on digital platforms. We are actually ahead of that schedule,” he stated.

The initiative is part of a broader infrastructure upgrade tied to the ECOWAS backed Abidjan-Lagos corridor project, which aims to transform the 1,028 kilometer route into a modern highway to support trade and mobility across West Africa. Technical work on the system has advanced, with a meeting held in Lagos in September 2024 to finalize technical plans, followed by a validation workshop in Cotonou in January 2025 to review trade and transport facilitation reports.

The digital system is expected to provide transparent fund management, with toll revenue potentially reinvested in road upkeep and completion of ongoing projects. Agbodza has repeatedly assured that his ministry would keep the public informed about the progress of the tolling system’s development and the selection process for operators.

During his courtesy call with the Turkish Ambassador in March, Agbodza highlighted the potential for technical cooperation between Ghana and Turkey, inviting Turkish engineers to share their expertise in tolling systems. “We are ready to collaborate and learn from successful models, particularly those in Turkey that utilize technology instead of traditional toll booths. Our partnership could lay a strong foundation for Ghana’s new tolling system, ensuring it is both efficient and sustainable,” he concluded.

The minister also addressed concerns about the impact on persons with disabilities, assuring that his team would re-engage stakeholders to address their needs under the new system. He emphasized that the revamped tolling framework would ensure fairness, enhance convenience for road users, and provide sustainable funding for Ghana’s road infrastructure while avoiding past inefficiencies.