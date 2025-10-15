Governance Expert Warns Poor Boards Risk Economic Crisis

Professor Douglas Boateng delivered a stark warning to Ghana’s corporate and public sector leaders yesterday: fix your boardrooms or watch the country slide back into economic dependency. Speaking at the Boardroom Governance Summit 2025 in Accra, he linked weak governance directly to the possibility of Ghana seeking its 18th International Monetary Fund bailout.

The governance expert didn’t mince words. “If we do not get it right in the boardroom, we will move on to the IMF,” he told participants gathered at the summit themed ‘Daring to be Different: The Role of the Chairperson in Effective Boardroom Governance’. It’s a connection many might find uncomfortable, but Prof. Boateng insists it’s undeniable.

Ghana currently operates under its 17th IMF program, approved in May 2023 for approximately $3.2 billion. The country has made progress, with recent reviews showing improved fiscal performance. Yet Prof. Boateng’s warning suggests that without fundamental changes in how boards operate, any economic gains could prove temporary.

His diagnosis focuses on what happens, or more accurately what doesn’t happen, inside boardrooms across state enterprises and private institutions. Waste erodes public trust. Oversight lapses lead to scandals. Corrections become costly when problems are caught late. These aren’t abstract governance theories but practical realities that translate directly into economic performance.

“Waste is a thief of public trust. Discipline is cheaper than failure,” Prof. Boateng said, framing good governance as both a moral imperative and an economic necessity. He described the boardroom as “the key to Africa’s economic emancipation,” suggesting that continental development hinges partly on fixing what happens in those meetings.

The summit convener outlined specific failures he’s observed repeatedly. Boards meet rarely and drift without direction. Decision making gets delayed because information arrives late or unclear. Poor oversight, indiscipline, and weak reporting continue undermining institutional effectiveness. The cumulative effect? Debts swell and public anger rises.

Prof. Boateng proposed concrete remedies rather than just diagnosing problems. Limit meetings to three hours so discussions stay focused. Circulate board papers at least seven working days in advance, giving directors time to prepare properly. Introduce a standing ethics and risk dashboard to improve transparency. Conduct quarterly internal audits instead of waiting for annual reviews.

He also called for plain language financial forecasts that ordinary citizens could understand. When the public can’t assess institutional performance in real time, accountability suffers. “The board’s time is for choices, not for guessing,” he said, emphasizing that quality information enables quality decisions.

On personnel matters, Prof. Boateng rejected the notion that underperforming executives should remain in position for political convenience or contractual reasons. If someone isn’t delivering after two years, they should go. It sounds harsh until you remember who ultimately pays those salaries. “At the end of the day, who is paying them? It is all of us,” he noted.

The governance expert advocated for performance-based benchmarks for chairs and directors across both public and private enterprises. That accountability should extend to board chairpersons themselves. Failure on essential metrics should result in removal, he argued, without waiting for four-year terms to expire naturally.

He proposed institutionalizing chair-to-chair transitions to preserve what he called “a national asset”: institutional memory. Too often, incoming leadership repeats mistakes previous boards had already identified and corrected. Formalizing succession processes could strengthen continuity and organizational learning.

Professional development emerged as another concern. Many chairs and directors fail to attend refresher programs that could improve their oversight capacity. That’s not acceptable when they’re responsible for stewarding public resources and private capital. Continual learning should be mandatory, not optional.

Prof. Boateng also addressed the relationship between boards and policymakers. He sees value in responsible lobbying when it improves policy outcomes and reduces business uncertainty. “There is nothing wrong with chairs engaging policy-makers. Give them ideas and they will take it,” he said, noting that globally, leading companies and funds routinely engage with government.

His call for ethical leadership went beyond compliance to questions of conscience and stewardship. “It is the courage to say no to profitable wrong and yes to difficult right,” he told participants. That framing acknowledges that good governance often requires rejecting financially attractive options that violate ethical standards.

The summit comes at a critical moment for Ghana’s economy. Recent IMF reviews have noted fiscal slippages ahead of the 2024 elections, with arrears accumulating and inflation exceeding targets. The 2025 budget projects a primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP, reversing a 3.25% deficit. Whether Ghana achieves those targets depends partly on governance quality across institutions.

Prof. Boateng’s emphasis on boardroom discipline reflects broader concerns about institutional effectiveness in Ghana and across Africa. When boards function well, they provide oversight that prevents waste and corruption. When they fail, the economic consequences ripple through entire sectors.

The governance expert urged African board leaders to adopt practices rooted in transparency and accountability. “Let us earn praise through visible, verifiable delivery. The future will judge us by what we did when we knew what was right,” he said. That’s both an invitation and a challenge to current leadership.

He called on chairpersons to choose “discipline over drama, light over heat, systems over slogans, and delivery over promise.” Each of those pairings highlights common governance failures: boards that generate conflict rather than results, that produce more noise than clarity, that chase rhetorical solutions instead of implementing practical systems.

The summit attracted significant attention, building on a successful inaugural event in 2024 that drew nearly 1,000 C-suite executives. That scale suggests genuine appetite for governance reform conversations. Whether those conversations translate into changed behavior inside actual boardrooms remains the open question.

Prof. Boateng’s warning about a potential 18th IMF program serves as both prediction and challenge. Ghana doesn’t have to return to the IMF if boards fulfill their oversight responsibilities effectively. But that requires chairs who prioritize institutional health over personal comfort, who demand performance rather than accept mediocrity.

The professor’s message ultimately places significant responsibility on board leadership. State institutions and private companies alike need chairs who understand that their decisions affect not just quarterly results but national economic stability. That’s a heavy burden, but it comes with the position.

For Ghana, the path forward depends on whether board chairpersons take Prof. Boateng’s warnings seriously. Economic recovery isn’t just about macroeconomic policy and IMF reviews. It’s also about what happens in boardrooms across the country every time directors gather to make decisions about resources, people, and strategy.

The summit’s theme, ‘Daring to be Different’, implies that effective governance requires breaking from comfortable patterns. Prof. Boateng spent his address explaining exactly what different should look like: disciplined, transparent, accountable, and focused on delivery over promises. Whether Ghana’s boards dare to embrace that difference will help determine the country’s economic trajectory.