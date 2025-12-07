Gospel Icon Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong Asomafo Dies After Brief Illness

Maame Tiwaa, the celebrated backing vocalist of legendary gospel group Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo, died in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025, after a brief illness in Accra.

The singer passed away Sunday morning, ending a remarkable career that spanned over four decades in Ghana’s gospel music industry. Born Mary Tiwaa, she became one of the most recognizable voices in Ghanaian gospel music, standing beside Yaw Sarpong as the distinctive female voice of their iconic group.

Tiwaa’s contribution to Ghana’s spiritual music landscape remains undeniable. Her vocals featured prominently on numerous gospel classics including Wo Haw Ne Sen, Awurade Ka Me Ho, Yen Fa Oye Nkoaa, and Mensuro. These songs became staples in Christian homes and churches across Ghana, with many believers drawing spiritual upliftment from her performances. Her voice helped establish the Asomafo sound as one of the most influential gospel collectives in the country.

The singer’s recent public appearances included receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Yaw Sarpong at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards in May. She also performed tributes at her son’s wedding and delivered emotional renditions at public funerals earlier this year. In recent months, Tiwaa had been actively caring for Yaw Sarpong, who has been recovering from a stroke he suffered in early 2024.

Tributes have poured in from across Ghana’s gospel community since news of her death emerged. Fans and fellow musicians remember her as a gentle soul whose dedication to gospel ministry never wavered. According to her manager Nana Poku Ashis in earlier interviews, Tiwaa often insisted on giving her earnings to Yaw Sarpong, demonstrating her loyalty and commitment to the group.

The singer’s relationship with Yaw Sarpong remained professional and deeply rooted in mutual respect throughout their 40-year collaboration. Despite facing public scrutiny and allegations earlier in 2024, both musicians maintained their focus on gospel ministry and supporting each other through health challenges. Yaw Sarpong publicly clarified that any speculation about their relationship was unfounded.

Ghana’s gospel music industry now mourns the loss of one of its most enduring voices. Tiwaa’s legacy extends beyond her musical contributions to include her unwavering dedication to gospel ministry and her role in nurturing the Asomafo sound that touched generations of believers. Her performances at churches, funerals, and public events consistently drew audiences who found spiritual comfort in her ministry.

The family is expected to announce funeral arrangements in the coming days. Ghana’s Christian community continues to express condolences as the nation reflects on Tiwaa’s remarkable contribution to gospel music and her impact on countless lives through her ministry.