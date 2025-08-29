Gospel Artist Oki Sekum Releases Live Double Single from Wesley Towers Concert

Ghanaian gospel musician Oki Sekum has released two new singles recorded live at the 24 Experience Concert, bringing the worship atmosphere of the acclaimed event to digital platforms worldwide.

The double release features “Celebrate Jesus” and “No One,” both captured during the live concert at Wesley Towers earlier this year. Professional visuals by MrBanks Films accompany each track, preserving the energy and spiritual intensity of the original performances.

“No One” delivers a mid-tempo groove expressing unwavering devotion, while “Celebrate Jesus” offers an upbeat celebration designed to inspire joyful praise. Both tracks showcase the live instrumentation and congregational participation that defined the 24 Experience Concert.

Producer Patrick Chordson handled the audio production, emphasizing the organic sound quality that comes from live recording. The decision to release live versions reflects a growing trend among gospel artists who want to capture the authentic worship experience rather than studio perfectionism.

Speaking about the project, Oki Sekum described the songs as expressions of gratitude and devotion. He emphasized his desire to remind listeners that celebration and worship should be daily practices, not confined to special occasions or church services.

The 24 Experience Concert has gained recognition in Ghana’s gospel music scene for its innovative approach to live worship recording. The event provided artists with professional-grade recording conditions while maintaining the spontaneous energy of congregational worship.

Gospel music continues to evolve in Ghana, with artists increasingly blending contemporary production techniques with traditional spiritual themes. Oki Sekum represents a generation of musicians who prioritize authentic worship experiences while embracing modern distribution methods.

The singles join a growing catalog of live worship recordings from Ghanaian artists who see value in preserving the communal aspect of gospel music. This approach contrasts with heavily produced studio albums, offering listeners a more immediate connection to the worship experience.

Both tracks are available across major streaming platforms, with official videos accessible on YouTube. The release extends the reach of the 24 Experience Concert beyond its original audience, allowing global listeners to participate in the worship atmosphere.

The live recording format allows Oki Sekum to showcase his performance abilities while maintaining the spiritual authenticity that defines his musical approach. The project positions him among contemporary gospel artists who successfully bridge traditional worship with modern presentation methods.