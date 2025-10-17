Gorillas Found in Abandoned UK Zoo Amid Welfare Concerns

Gorillas have been discovered residing in an abandoned British zoo years after its closure, sparking debates over their care. Footage shared online shows one of the animals tapping on its enclosure glass, apparently seeking attention from a trespasser on the site.

The Bristol Zoological Society confirmed the gorillas are still housed at the former Bristol Zoo Gardens, which closed in 2022. Officials emphasized that the animals receive professional care and are awaiting transfer to a new facility.

Brian Zimmerman, the society’s conservation director, addressed the situation. “It causes the troop distress,” he said, referring to recent break-ins that triggered alarms. He condemned trespassers for jeopardizing animal welfare.

Wildlife charity Born Free criticized the prolonged housing of gorillas at the closed site, noting repeated disturbances have impacted the animals. The zoo is building a larger habitat at the Bristol Zoo Project, with relocation expected soon.